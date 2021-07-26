MP to contact secretary of state over Flatland payment saga

Published: 12:40 PM July 26, 2021

Jerome Mayhew vowed to raise the Flatland issue with the secretary of state during a visit to the Walled Garden in Little Plumstead - Credit: Contributed

A Norfolk MP has vowed to speak to the secretary of state about an ongoing housing saga affecting those living on the outskirts of Norwich.

During a visit to the Little Plumstead Walled Garden on Friday, Broadland MP Jerome Mayhew heard about concerns regarding Flatland Management Ltd.

Broadland MP Jerome Mayhew during his visit to The Walled Garden in Little Plumstead on Friday - Credit: Contributed

The issue has been ongoing with letters sent to hundreds of homes in Little Plumstead demanding they each pay £2,621 to Flatland Management Ltd for land maintenance dating back to 2004.

Mr Mayhew heard from concerned locals about the amount being charged.

He agreed to raise the issue nationally with the secretary of state at Westminster following a "lengthy and productive discussion".

The dispute dates back to 2010 when Mr Edwards's other company, Alexander Grace Homes, took on responsibility for the management of amenity land around The Glade estate.

Flatland's director Russell Edwards previously said his firm is owed more than £600,000 in unpaid fees and warned he would take legal action if they keep refusing to pay.

Commenting this week in response to Mr Mayhew's visit, Mr Edwards said: "The residents resist paying for the maintenance of the land even though it has been occurring since we took the land over in 2010.

"We have spoken with the MP's assistant and informed him of the works we carry out and we always inform the parish council of all the works we undertake.

"Each of the residents are invoiced a bill every year but refuse to pay even though the works are carried out and they are legally obliged to pay."

Flatland are liaising with Broadland District Council on a weekly basis and Mr Edwards said they have worked out a solution moving forward.

The Glade housing estate in Little Plumstead, which is owned by Russell Edwards - Credit: Neil Perry

Mr Mayhew said: "It's so important to reach as many areas of Broadland as possible and listen to residents.

"I spoke about a range of issues, from the challenges that have been faced by the pandemic through to local issues relating to property management."

County councillor Ian Mackie, who joined the MP on the visit, said: "We need to turn the agreed actions into practice and ensure voices are heard in parliament and on the district council. I am positive Jerome will do that."

MP praises gardens during visit

Mr Mayhew joined police officers and Norfolk Highways during the visit to the Walled Garden on Friday which opened its doors in 2020.

Commenting on the Walled Garden, Mr Mayhew said: "What has been achieved by the social enterprise in partnership with the parish council and charitable organisations is truly fantastic, offering a community hub and transforming the area.

The Walled Garden in Little Plumstead where MP Jerome Mayhew listened to concerns over the ongoing Flatland saga - Credit: Ian Mackie

"The gardens are beautiful and well worth visiting."