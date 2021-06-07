Norwich City legend takes on push-up challenge for health campaign

Published: 11:44 AM June 7, 2021

Former Norwich City football star Jeremy Goss is spearheading a new health campaign for those over the age of 50 who have become physically inactive due to Covid.

A new Age Healthy Campaign will run from June to end of August to raise awareness of the benefits of healthy living in later life.

Age UK have found one in four are now unable to walk as far as before Covid, one in five are finding it harder to remember things, and the proportion of over-70s experiencing depression has now doubled.

This is leaving many anxious about going out on their own or doing the same activities they once did before the pandemic.

As part of the campaign, the charity's ActivAge 50 Challenge will be calling on people to complete a sponsored activity that involves the numbers five and zero.

You may also want to watch:

Mr Goss, who is the charity’s corporate relations manager, said: "For as long as I can remember my whole life has revolved around personal fitness and sport.

"But as I’ve got older the levels of intensity and amount of training has declined.

"I always search for ways to remain active and the Age Healthy Campaign and ActivAge 50 Challenge is a great way of encouraging people of my age and older to engage in an activity that can help their wellbeing."

Mr Goss' own personal challenge for the campaign will require him to complete 500 press ups each day for five days.

"It’s a tough task but a great goal to go train for over the coming summer months," Mr Goss said.

Age UK will also be launching a new Later Life Conversation video blog and podcast series, which aims to encourage an open conversation about challenges and opportunities of later life.

It will feature an episode on Healthy Ageing airing later this month.

The charity's chief executive Dan Skipper said the pandemic has exacerbated the numbers of those who are physically inactive aged 55-64.

Dan Skipper, chief executive at Age UK Norwich. Photo: Age UK Norwich

"As restrictions are starting to ease a lot of older people are finding it difficult to do the things they did before," he said.

The charity's new website can be found at www.agehealthynorwich.org.uk/