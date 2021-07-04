Jeremy Corbyn voices opposition to Wensum Link on flying Norwich visit

Published: 5:56 PM July 4, 2021

Former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn lent his support to a number of campaigns and was spotted visiting several businesses on a weekend visit to Norfolk.

Mr Corbyn, who is MP for Islington North, announced his visit with a tweet from his train journey on Friday stating “heading to Norfolk where foodbanks are needed more than ever as people find themselves struggling due to Covid and other pressures.

“Looking forward to meeting folk in Norwich and in Kings Lynn.”

Jeremy Corbyn with representatives of local community groups in Eaton Park. - Credit: Alex Nunns

Throughout the weekend he was spotted at locations across Norwich including Eaton Park where he met representatives of local community groups in an event arranged by Norwich-based chair of Young Labour Jess Barnard.

His visit saw him backing the Stop the Wensum Link group when he met campaigners on Saturday and voiced his opposition to the proposed new road.

Very good to have @jeremycorbyn take time out of his schedule to visit the site where the NorwichWesternLink will rip through ancient trees. Joined also by @jajo_osborn & @WoodsRingland. We were able to discuss the complex wildlife impacts and the spiralling costs of the project pic.twitter.com/lXT5Ury6QQ — Wensum Woodlanders 🍃💚🍃 (@WWoodlanders) July 3, 2021

Jamie Osborn, a Green Party city councillor, tweeted: “Great to talk today to Jeremy Corbyn about what we really need in Norfolk: public transport, not the unnecessary and massively costly destruction of the Wensum Link. Good to have so many more people joining the campaign.”

Mr Corbyn also visited The Feed, based in Prince of Wales Road, which offers supported work experience in their café and catering business to people who have faced issues including homelessness, mental health issues, substance misuse and histories of offending.

The social enterprise has been supporting the Norwich community and throughout the pandemic providing food parcels to those in-need.

He also dropped in at the Unthank Kitchen, Indian restaurant Namaste Village, the Artichoke pub and to Churros for the People on Friday afternoon to meet local businesses and to engage with people in the city.

Harley Wright, manager at the Artichoke, said: "He came to visit our pub because of it being an accredited living wage employer, a community led pub and a pub that is outspoken about our support for pride and the LGBTQ+ community."

The pub's Pride flag was recently targeted by vandals for the second time.

Harley Wright from The Artichoke said: "Jeremy Corbyn came to visit our pub today because of [the Artichoke] being an accredited living wage employer" among other things. - Credit: Harley Wright

Hugo Malik, restaurant manager at Churros for the People, said: "We had a chat about his Peace and Justice Project. The enthusiasm of passersby in seeing Jeremy and having a quick chat is very touching to see.

"Not many, if any, politicians have the same genuine connection with people, particularly the younger generation."