Warning to others after mum breaks leg using park zip wire

Published: 12:00 PM September 18, 2021 Updated: 12:06 PM September 18, 2021

Jennifer Ballard who lives on the outskirts of Sprowston - Credit: Contributed

A mother has issued a stark warning to others after an accident at a play park saw her break her leg.

Jennifer Ballard, 37, slipped on the metal platform of the zip wire in Sparhawk Park in Sprowston on the morning of Friday, September 10.

She was immediately taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital where she has been going through a "gruelling week" of extensive recovery.

Jennifer Ballard's leg in a cast in the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital - Credit: Contributed

Mrs Ballard, who lives just off Mousehold Lane, suffered a spiral fracture to her tibia with the operation resulting in metal works for support.

She has warned other parents about the zip wire, suggesting wearing decent footwear as her sandal slipped on the platform, causing her foot to fall at an awkward angle.

She said: "I do think the zip line line needs a risk assessment at least and possibly another strut to stand on.

"But based on the amount of people who have come forward to say they did something similar it may be worth replacing altogether.

"Other parents are concerned since they realised it hasn't only happened to them."

Jennifer Ballard has been recovering from her tibia break in hospital - Credit: Contributed

Sprowston town clerk Guy Ranaweera said all children's play equipment is checked regularly and the zip wire has been checked since this incident came to light.

He said: "There is no fault with the zip wire and it is safe to use, although I would urge users to exercise appropriate care and caution when using any play equipment.

"This zip wire has been in place for a number of years and I am not aware of any previous reports concerning its safety.

"May I extend my sympathies to the member of public who had the unfortunate accident and wish them a fully and timely recovery."

Town mayor John Ward added that the town council had looked into the issue as "a matter of urgency".

Mrs Ballard described the accident as a "life-changing moment" which others should be made aware of.

Jennifer Ballard - Credit: Contributed

She added: "Recovery is going well but it will be a slow process.

"The real victims are the families I work with as a childminder who must find alternative care at such short notice."