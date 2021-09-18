Warning to others after mum breaks leg using park zip wire
- Credit: Contributed
A mother has issued a stark warning to others after an accident at a play park saw her break her leg.
Jennifer Ballard, 37, slipped on the metal platform of the zip wire in Sparhawk Park in Sprowston on the morning of Friday, September 10.
She was immediately taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital where she has been going through a "gruelling week" of extensive recovery.
Mrs Ballard, who lives just off Mousehold Lane, suffered a spiral fracture to her tibia with the operation resulting in metal works for support.
She has warned other parents about the zip wire, suggesting wearing decent footwear as her sandal slipped on the platform, causing her foot to fall at an awkward angle.
She said: "I do think the zip line line needs a risk assessment at least and possibly another strut to stand on.
"But based on the amount of people who have come forward to say they did something similar it may be worth replacing altogether.
Most Read
- 1 New BBQ takeaway set to open in Norwich
- 2 'We will come back stronger': Norwich restaurant to close for rebranding
- 3 Famous Norwich firm locked in legal battle with Red Bull
- 4 To cross or not to cross? Pledge to trim back danger hedge at blind corner
- 5 Former teacher who abused young boys handed 25-year sentence
- 6 Bus services to be cancelled and changed amid driver shortage
- 7 'We do everything correctly': Norwich takeaway handed one star hygiene rating
- 8 Diggers roll into village as work begins on 267 home development
- 9 'Sneaky and selfish' changes to bus route slammed
- 10 5 of the best places for a curry in Norwich
"Other parents are concerned since they realised it hasn't only happened to them."
Sprowston town clerk Guy Ranaweera said all children's play equipment is checked regularly and the zip wire has been checked since this incident came to light.
He said: "There is no fault with the zip wire and it is safe to use, although I would urge users to exercise appropriate care and caution when using any play equipment.
"This zip wire has been in place for a number of years and I am not aware of any previous reports concerning its safety.
"May I extend my sympathies to the member of public who had the unfortunate accident and wish them a fully and timely recovery."
Town mayor John Ward added that the town council had looked into the issue as "a matter of urgency".
Mrs Ballard described the accident as a "life-changing moment" which others should be made aware of.
She added: "Recovery is going well but it will be a slow process.
"The real victims are the families I work with as a childminder who must find alternative care at such short notice."