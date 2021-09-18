News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Norwich Evening News > News

Warning to others after mum breaks leg using park zip wire

Author Picture Icon

Ben Hardy

Published: 12:00 PM September 18, 2021    Updated: 12:06 PM September 18, 2021
Jennifer Ballard who lives on the outskirts of Sprowston

Jennifer Ballard who lives on the outskirts of Sprowston - Credit: Contributed

A mother has issued a stark warning to others after an accident at a play park saw her break her leg. 

Jennifer Ballard, 37, slipped on the metal platform of the zip wire in Sparhawk Park in Sprowston on the morning of Friday, September 10. 

She was immediately taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital where she has been going through a "gruelling week" of extensive recovery.

Jennifer Ballard's leg in a cast in the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital 

Jennifer Ballard's leg in a cast in the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital - Credit: Contributed

Mrs Ballard, who lives just off Mousehold Lane, suffered a spiral fracture to her tibia with the operation resulting in metal works for support.

She has warned other parents about the zip wire, suggesting wearing decent footwear as her sandal slipped on the platform, causing her foot to fall at an awkward angle.

She said: "I do think the zip line line needs a risk assessment at least and possibly another strut to stand on.

"But based on the amount of people who have come forward to say they did something similar it may be worth replacing altogether.

Most Read

  1. 1 New BBQ takeaway set to open in Norwich
  2. 2 'We will come back stronger': Norwich restaurant to close for rebranding
  3. 3 Famous Norwich firm locked in legal battle with Red Bull
  1. 4 To cross or not to cross? Pledge to trim back danger hedge at blind corner
  2. 5 Former teacher who abused young boys handed 25-year sentence
  3. 6 Bus services to be cancelled and changed amid driver shortage
  4. 7 'We do everything correctly': Norwich takeaway handed one star hygiene rating
  5. 8 Diggers roll into village as work begins on 267 home development
  6. 9 'Sneaky and selfish' changes to bus route slammed
  7. 10 5 of the best places for a curry in Norwich

"Other parents are concerned since they realised it hasn't only happened to them." 

Jennifer Ballard has been recovering from her tibia break in hospital

Jennifer Ballard has been recovering from her tibia break in hospital - Credit: Contributed

Sprowston town clerk Guy Ranaweera said all children's play equipment is checked regularly and the zip wire has been checked since this incident came to light. 

He said: "There is no fault with the zip wire and it is safe to use, although I would urge users to exercise appropriate care and caution when using any play equipment.

"This zip wire has been in place for a number of years and I am not aware of any previous reports concerning its safety.

"May I extend my sympathies to the member of public who had the unfortunate accident and wish them a fully and timely recovery." 

Town mayor John Ward added that the town council had looked into the issue as "a matter of urgency". 

Mrs Ballard described the accident as a "life-changing moment" which others should be made aware of. 

Jennifer Ballard

Jennifer Ballard - Credit: Contributed

She added: "Recovery is going well but it will be a slow process.

"The real victims are the families I work with as a childminder who must find alternative care at such short notice." 

Jennifer Ballard's leg in a cast as she recovers in the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital

Jennifer Ballard's leg in a cast as she recovers in the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital - Credit: Contributed

Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The eastbound carriageway of the A47 where there was a fatal road traffic accident today (Wednesday

Norfolk Live

Driver dies in crash on A47

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
St Augustine's Gate carpark

Man found in city flat named at inquest

David Hannant

Author Picture Icon
Mark Dergby, a former acrobat who is now homeless 

Hungry and helpless: Rough sleepers' fears ahead of harsh winter

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon
Rob Cranston, a well-known cricketer, died from injuries sustained in an explosion at Briar Chemical

Norwich firm fined £1m over explosion which killed much-loved father

Robbie Nichols

Author Picture Icon