Jarrold's Big Clear out to boost cancer charity

Clarissa Place

Published: 6:00 AM February 18, 2021   
Department store Jarrold is to support Big C through its website

Jarrold's department store in Norwich has confirmed it will be support cancer charity Big C. - Credit: Jarrold

Shoppers browsing online at a Norwich department store can make their purchases go further for those living with cancer by snapping up items from its online clear out.

Jarrold launched the Big Clear out for Cancer on Wednesday in aid of Big C. 

For every fashion clearance item bought from its website, it will donate £1 to the cancer charity, which has seen a sharp drop in income due to the closure of its shops and cancellation of fundraising events.

Carole Slaughter, head of fundraising at Big C, said: “This is a fantastic, feel-good, fun initiative from Jarrold, which gives us all the chance for some retail therapy, which is exactly what we need at the moment and the opportunity to score a bargain, whilst raising much needed funds for those in our community affected by cancer.”

Helga Clarke, senior marketing manager at Jarrold, said: "At Jarrold, while our shops have been shut, we have sorted some hidden treasures and some great bargains across our most popular brands to sell through our website and so the idea of a charity closet clear-out came to fruition."

