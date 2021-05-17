Shoppers updating their wardrobe boost cancer charity

Published: 12:25 PM May 17, 2021

Carole Slaughter, from Big C, receives £2000 from Jarrold's general manager John Adams after its Big Clear Out. - Credit: Big C

A fashion clearance at Jarrold of Norwich has seen shoppers update their wardrobes and raise £2,000 towards a new cancer support centre.

Jarrold launched its Big Clear Out sale in February in aid of Big C, which plans to open its Norwich support centre in Dereham Road early next year.

John Adams, general manager and senior trading director at Jarrold, said the store had a fantastic reaction from customers.

Carole Slaughter, head of marketing, fundraising and communications at Big C, said: “It was such a fun initiative which echoed the mood of the nation as we’ve been clearing out our closets in lockdown and thank you also to everyone who bought something.

"The money will go a long way to helping more people access cancer support in a new state-of-the-art facility for Norwich and Norfolk.

"We hope building work will start in a few weeks’ time, but we still need to raise further funds for the build and running costs of the new centre. Every donation we receive counts.”