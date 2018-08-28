Christmas comes early to Norwich as Jarrold unveils its magical Christmas windows

It may feel like summer outside but one of Norwich’s best-loved stores is looking decidedly festive.

Jarrold has revealed its toy department’s Christmas window display just in time for half-term.

The displays, which feature snowy scenes, wooden chalets and have a traditional theme to them, were unveiled by a team of elves yesterday afternoon.

Marketing manager Carole Slaughter said: “We start thinking about [the windows] in January and February and between us we decided that this year the theme should be traditional, more about snow, trees and wooden lodges.”

Mrs Slaughter said that as soon as the first Christmas windows were unveiled the store turned its mind to the festive season, saying: “As soon we see the windows are up the staff are beginning to think in terms of Christmas.”

Further windows will be unveiled in the coming weeks.