Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 10°C

min temp: 6°C

Five-day forecast

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Jamie’s Italian to become latest city restaurant to close

PUBLISHED: 16:30 07 January 2019 | UPDATED: 16:31 07 January 2019

Jamie Oliver in his Italian restaurant in Norwich Royal Arcade back in its opening year (2012). Photo: Bill Smith

Jamie Oliver in his Italian restaurant in Norwich Royal Arcade back in its opening year (2012). Photo: Bill Smith

Archant © 2012

The Norwich branch of Jamie’s Italian is set to close.

The popular restaurant, situated in the Royal Arcade, will close its doors for the final time on February 10.

A spokesperson for Jamie’s Italian said: “It was with much regret that the Landlord at Jamie’s Italian, Norwich has decided to re-tenant the premises.

“The premises will be vacated on February 10, 2019 and all staff will be offered support to find new roles in the local industry.

“We’d like to thank our many loyal customers for their support.”

The restaurant first opened in the city centre in 2012 shortly after top chef Jamie Oliver made a visit to meet the staff who would be working there.

In January last year the restaurant chain announced it would cut 12 sites as part of a restructure - and the Norwich eatery escaped untouched.

The leaseholder of the premises has been contacted. More to follow.

Most Read

Delays possible as work starts on two major road schemes in Norwich

Rose Lane in Norwich. Pic: Dan Grimmer.

Norwich pub closes despite team’s offer to keep it open

The team at The York Tavern in Norwich spent their last few days behind the bar encouraging customers to help drink the pub dry. Picture: Staff

Norfolk model Kerri Parker told her brain tumour is inoperable

Kerri Parker. Picture: ARCHANT.

‘He felt he could not get away’ - Norwich nightclub owner who took his own life hated being in the spotlight

Ibish Peri with his mum, Dawn. Photo: Rich Smee

Top solicitor wins £14,000 payout from ex-firm

GMS Law was based on Yarmouth Road, Thorpe St Andrew. Photo: Google Streetview

Most Read

Car found by police on roof with driver nowhere to be seen

The car was found on its roof on the side of the A1101. Picture: MILDENHALL POLICE

Forecasters warn of flooding risk as 50mph winds hit Norfolk

Forecasters have warned flood alerts are likely to be issued in parts of the Norfolk and Suffolk coast. Picture: Chris Bishop

Man injured following attack by youths outside park

A man was attacked outside the recreation ground in Rectory Road in Coltishall. Picture Google.

Man pulled from burning boat wreckage following explosion

The explosion happened moments after the vessel’s engine was started at the Griffin Marina on Sunday afternoon. Photo: HM Coastguard Gorleston

Motorists deal with delays near Great Yarmouth after morning crash

A crash has closed the A143 at Bradwell. Picture Google.

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

‘He felt he could not get away’ - Norwich nightclub owner who took his own life hated being in the spotlight

Ibish Peri with his mum, Dawn. Photo: Rich Smee

Man pulled from burning boat wreckage following explosion

The explosion happened moments after the vessel’s engine was started at the Griffin Marina on Sunday afternoon. Photo: HM Coastguard Gorleston

Canaries confirm return of keeper Matthews amid financial issues at Bolton

Remi Matthews made four loan appearances for Bolton but is now back at Norwich Picture: Anthony Devlin/PA

Ambulances queued outside NNUH as hospital faced ‘unprecedented’ A&E demand

Fourteen ambulances were queued outside the NNUH on Sunday, with another two said to be waiting in the resuscitation bays. Photo: Submitted

Jamie’s Italian to become latest city restaurant to close

Jamie Oliver in his Italian restaurant in Norwich Royal Arcade back in its opening year (2012). Photo: Bill Smith
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists