‘He never let his condition get him down’ - heartbroken family’s tribute to Norwich City Powerchair FC player Jamie Pammenter

PUBLISHED: 16:25 24 October 2018

Jamie Pammenter joined Norwich City Powerchair Football Club in 2015. Picture: Gary and Dawn Pammenter

Jamie Pammenter joined Norwich City Powerchair Football Club in 2015. Picture: Gary and Dawn Pammenter

Gary and Dawn Pammenter

Despite being diagnosed with a life-limiting condition, Jamie Pammenter lived his life to the fullest.

The Pammenter family at the Give Kids The World resort in Florida during a holiday organised by the Make-A-Wish Foundation. Picture: Gary and Dawn PammenterThe Pammenter family at the Give Kids The World resort in Florida during a holiday organised by the Make-A-Wish Foundation. Picture: Gary and Dawn Pammenter

His parents Gary, 51, and Dawn Pammenter, 46, of Westway, Wimbotsham near Downham Market, have paid tribute to a “happy and cheerful” teenager who died aged 15 on Saturday, October 13.

Jamie was diagnosed with Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy, a degenerative condition of which there is no known cure, when he was three years old.

He lost the ability to walk and stand at the age of 11 and became a full time wheelchair user.

Jamie Pammenter with his younger brother Luke. Picture: Gary and Dawn PammenterJamie Pammenter with his younger brother Luke. Picture: Gary and Dawn Pammenter

But this did not deter the youngster from trying new things and taking part in his favourite sport - football.

Jamie joined the Norwich City Powerchair Football Club in 2015 and last season his team took home the regional trophy after winning 12 matches.

“Jamie found that when he played powerchair football he was playing on an even keel,” said Mr Pammenter.

Jamie Pammenter enjoyed a Ferrari ride during a charity day out. Picture: Gary and Dawn PammenterJamie Pammenter enjoyed a Ferrari ride during a charity day out. Picture: Gary and Dawn Pammenter

“Nobody gave him special privileges, he played as an equal. It made you feel proud so of him.”

“His goal was to play for England,” added Mrs Pammenter.

Jamie enjoyed history, cooking and days out with the family, with many of their holidays paid for by charities, including the Make-A-Wish Foundation and RAF Benevolent Fund.

Jamie Pammenter won the Academy Transformation Trust pupil award in 2017.He was presented the award by Diversity dancer Jordan Banjo. Picture: Gary and Dawn PammenterJamie Pammenter won the Academy Transformation Trust pupil award in 2017.He was presented the award by Diversity dancer Jordan Banjo. Picture: Gary and Dawn Pammenter

Mr Pammenter gave up his career at the RAF to become a full-time carer. The former RAF Corporal had served 18 years in the RAF, 11 of those at RAF Marham.

“We did so much together to create lots of memories,” he said. “We wanted to look back at photos and remember the laughs.”

But after suffering a heart attack unexpectedly on Friday, September 14, Jamie spent nearly a week in a medical coma, including on his 15th birthday on September 17.

After being told Jamie had suffered brain damage, his parents decided nothing more could be done to save him. He died on October 13, leaving behind Gary and Dawn Pammenter and younger brother Luke, 11.

“He was very loving and caring, and he loved to cuddle,” Mrs Pammenter said.

“Everybody we have spoken to have said how positive he was, he never let his condition get him down or upset him,” Mr Pammenter added.

“He was lovable and always up for anything.”

