Norwich restaurant manager's fears over missing friend

Friends and family have raised fears over the disappearance of a popular Norwich chap.

James Snelling, 40, was last seen on the A11 in Spooner Row - between Wymondham and Attleborough - just over a week ago.

He was driving a black Mercedes SL350 with the registration number LG54 DLD.

Natalie Pye, manager of the Mambo Jambo restaurant in Lower Goat Lane is a close friend of Mr Snelling.

She said: "We are all extremely worried for him and the police are involved.

"I have known him for a long time and he is a very dear friend so I am concerned. He was last seen in his car."

Mr Snelling's parents issued a plea for the public to help locate their missing son who attended Thorpe St Andrew High School and works at Spixworth Motor Company.

Those with any information on Mr Snelling and his car should contact Norfolk Police on 101.