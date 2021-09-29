James Bond lookalike ready to 'pass on the mantle' as Daniel Craig retires

Published: 5:35 PM September 29, 2021

Steve Wright, a Daniel Craig 007 lookalike, is ready to "pass on the mantle" as the actor plays bond for the last time. - Credit: Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Copyrigh

Diamonds are forever but if your job is being a Daniel Craig lookalike it might be time to hang up the licence to thrill.

Secret agent 'double' Steve Wright, formerly from Hellesdon, is worried work will dry up as Daniel Craig plays James Bond for the last time.

The latest in a long-line of action films, No Time To Die, has finally been released in cinemas after it was delayed for more than a year amid the coronavirus pandemic.

But as Craig plans to retired from the role, Mr Wright fears his retirement will also be forced.

The 52-year-old, who currently lives in Bury St Edmunds, said: “Inevitably I'm not going to be as popular, people obviously want the current Bond, but I've been 007 for the last 14 years so I'm happy to pass on the mantle.

“The same thing has happened to the Sean Connery and Piers Brosnan's lookalikes' after all."

Wright has been portraying 007 since 2007 when his ex-wife noticed his similarity to the Casino Royale star in the cinema.

Since then he's been offered lookalike work in far flung locations including Monaco and South Africa and is currently working hard due the upcoming movie.

He added: “It has been busy, though not as busy as the previous film launches.

“It's only now we're really getting events inside restarting, so that's slowed it down. Any film launch is big for relevant lookalikes though.

“Working as a lookalike has given me access to events normal people do not get to go to.

"I have work this weekend doing the opening at cinemas. I'm doing a private showing for a company and I have a vodka advert coming up for a major supermarket — I can't say which — but I can tell you it's great for martinis."

A Daniel Craig 007 lookalike, is ready to "pass on the mantle" as the actor plays bond for the last time in No Time To Die. - Credit: Eon Productions/PA Wire

Alive Network, who handle Wright's bookings, list Steve as Daniel Craig for £577 plus travel costs.

When giving tips on to do a convincing Daniel Craig impression, Wright said the secret is in the speed you talk.

"The key tip is to speak slowly and directly to a person, especially a lady,” he said. “And remember to give a few choice complements".

