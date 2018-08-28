Video

Jake Humphrey speaks of ‘hardest of days’ after breaking news of Leicester City helicopter crash

This image made from video shows the helicopter burning after it crashed in the car park outside the King Power Stadium in Leicester shortly after a Premier League game on Saturday. Picture: Pool Photo via AP

Jake Humphrey says he has experienced “the hardest of days” after breaking news of a helicopter crash at Leicester City Football Club.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

After the hardest of days from start to finish all my thoughts are with Glenn and his family, and also everyone here at Leicester City Football Club. — Jake Humphrey (@mrjakehumphrey) October 27, 2018

The Norfolk-born BT Sport presenter was on air at the King Power Stadium when the helicopter, belonging to Leicester City owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha, came down in the stadium car park and burst into flames moments after taking off from the pitch.

Within minutes of reporting the news to the television audience, Mr Humphrey said on Twitter that the stadium had been evacuated and that emergency services were arriving “in huge numbers”.

Emergency services outside the King Power Stadium in Leicester after a helicopter belonging to Leicester City Football Club owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha crashed in a car park. Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire Emergency services outside the King Power Stadium in Leicester after a helicopter belonging to Leicester City Football Club owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha crashed in a car park. Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

The helicopter had been leaving the stadium following Leicester’s match with West Ham on Saturday afternoon.

Witnesses reported seeing the Augusta Westland AW-169 helicopter spinning out of the control before it ploughed into the ground outside the stadium and caught fire.

The latest is we have all been evacuated from the stadium and the emergency services are here in huge numbers dealing with the scene. Thoughts and love to all involved. A day I can't wait to end. https://t.co/OOI6AymhVv — Jake Humphrey (@mrjakehumphrey) October 27, 2018

The Press Association reported that Srivaddhanaprabha – who bought Leicester City in 2010 – leaves the stadium by his helicopter, which lands in the centre circle on the pitch, after every Leicester home game.

The billionaire’s condition is not yet known but he is believed to have been on board when the aircraft crashed.

Emergency services outside the King Power Stadium in Leicester after the helicopter of Leicester City Football Club owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha crashed nearby. Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire Emergency services outside the King Power Stadium in Leicester after the helicopter of Leicester City Football Club owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha crashed nearby. Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

On Saturday night Leicestershire Police said: “Emergency services are currently dealing with an incident at the King Power Stadium, in Leicester, after an aircraft came down in a car park behind the ground earlier this evening.

“Officers are working alongside the ambulance service, Leicester Fire and Rescue Service, the Air Accident Investigation Branch and Leicester City Football Club to establish the exact circumstances of the collision.”

— James Maddison (@Madders10) October 27, 2018

Footballer James Maddison, who joined Premier League club Leicester from Norwich City earlier this year, also sent out a supportive tweet to his 56,300 followers after the incident – a row of praying emoji hands.

News of the helicopter crash followed an announcement from Mr Humphrey earlier in the day that his colleague Glenn Hoddle had been taken seriously ill at the BT Sport studio on Saturday morning.

In a tweet about Mr Hoddle’s condition, Mr Humphrey said: “Our thoughts, love, prayers and wishes remain with him and his family.”