Jake Humphrey speaks of ‘hardest of days’ after breaking news of Leicester City helicopter crash
PUBLISHED: 08:24 28 October 2018 | UPDATED: 09:11 28 October 2018
Jake Humphrey says he has experienced “the hardest of days” after breaking news of a helicopter crash at Leicester City Football Club.
The Norfolk-born BT Sport presenter was on air at the King Power Stadium when the helicopter, belonging to Leicester City owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha, came down in the stadium car park and burst into flames moments after taking off from the pitch.
Within minutes of reporting the news to the television audience, Mr Humphrey said on Twitter that the stadium had been evacuated and that emergency services were arriving “in huge numbers”.
The helicopter had been leaving the stadium following Leicester’s match with West Ham on Saturday afternoon.
Witnesses reported seeing the Augusta Westland AW-169 helicopter spinning out of the control before it ploughed into the ground outside the stadium and caught fire.
The Press Association reported that Srivaddhanaprabha – who bought Leicester City in 2010 – leaves the stadium by his helicopter, which lands in the centre circle on the pitch, after every Leicester home game.
The billionaire’s condition is not yet known but he is believed to have been on board when the aircraft crashed.
On Saturday night Leicestershire Police said: “Emergency services are currently dealing with an incident at the King Power Stadium, in Leicester, after an aircraft came down in a car park behind the ground earlier this evening.
“Officers are working alongside the ambulance service, Leicester Fire and Rescue Service, the Air Accident Investigation Branch and Leicester City Football Club to establish the exact circumstances of the collision.”
Footballer James Maddison, who joined Premier League club Leicester from Norwich City earlier this year, also sent out a supportive tweet to his 56,300 followers after the incident – a row of praying emoji hands.
News of the helicopter crash followed an announcement from Mr Humphrey earlier in the day that his colleague Glenn Hoddle had been taken seriously ill at the BT Sport studio on Saturday morning.
In a tweet about Mr Hoddle’s condition, Mr Humphrey said: “Our thoughts, love, prayers and wishes remain with him and his family.”