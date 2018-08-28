Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 6°C

min temp: -1°C

Five-day forecast

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Jake Humphrey buys hot breakfast for rough sleepers in Norwich after coldest night of the winter

PUBLISHED: 10:51 20 January 2019

Jake Humphrey has been helping the homeless in Norwich. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Jake Humphrey has been helping the homeless in Norwich. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Archant

TV presenter Jake Humphrey has been helping rough sleepers in Norwich - who have had to endure the coldest night of the winter - by buying them a hot breakfast.

Mr Humphrey put out a call on Twitter for his followers to reach out to the homeless and let them know he wanted to buy them breakfast on Sunday morning.

It comes after the region felt the coldest night of the winter so far and the coldest since Beast from the East, after temperatures dropped to around -7C in some areas.

The sports presenter said: “Currently heading into Norwich. Thinking of anyone who slept rough in our city last night.

“If you are homeless, or know anyone who is, I’d love to buy a hot breakfast, if you can get to St Andrew’s Car Park let’s meet there now and I’ll sort it.”

At the car park, one homeless man, who did not wish to be identified, was enjoying a breakfast sandwich and coffee courtesy of My Humphrey.

He said he has been sleeping rough for several months and felt shattered.

️Mr Humphrey was with his daughter Florence and the pair went to personally meet the homeless man to offer him breakfast.

In a Twitter post, Mt Humphrey shared a photo of his daughter handing the breakfast to the man.

He praised the efforts of homeless charity St Martins Housing for helping those who are without a home.

He said: “Charities like @stmartinsnfk are helping lower the number of homeless people in Norwich.

“However, Flo & I met Dylan & others today who slept rough in -7 degrees last night.

“So sad, totally unacceptable, & we can ALL do something. Sometimes just stopping, talking & caring.”

Related articles

Topic Tags:

Most Read

This is when it’s expected to start snowing in Norwich

A shopper slowly making their way up an icy Timber Hill. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

‘Devastated beyond words’ - Five-year-old moved to hospice for end of life care after year-long cancer fight

Sprowston schoolgirl Sophie Taylor underwent a major operation on one of her legs at the Royal National Orthopaedic Hospital in Stanmore. She is pictured here in hospital after the operation. Photo: supplied by the Taylor family

Mum fears she could face daily fines as parking enforcement introduced

Kimberley Page with her three-year-old son Hunter. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Why is this Virgin Atlantic plane circling over Norfolk?

A Virgin Atlantic Boeing 747 spotted carrying out a test flight over Norwich today. Picture: Richard Davies

‘Mummy and daddy will mourn forever’ - Fearless five-year-old Sophie Taylor dies a year after cancer diagnosis

Sophie Taylor. Picture: Taylor family

Most Read

This is when it’s expected to start snowing in Norwich

A shopper slowly making their way up an icy Timber Hill. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

‘Devastated beyond words’ - Five-year-old moved to hospice for end of life care after year-long cancer fight

Sprowston schoolgirl Sophie Taylor underwent a major operation on one of her legs at the Royal National Orthopaedic Hospital in Stanmore. She is pictured here in hospital after the operation. Photo: supplied by the Taylor family

Mum fears she could face daily fines as parking enforcement introduced

Kimberley Page with her three-year-old son Hunter. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Why is this Virgin Atlantic plane circling over Norfolk?

A Virgin Atlantic Boeing 747 spotted carrying out a test flight over Norwich today. Picture: Richard Davies

‘Mummy and daddy will mourn forever’ - Fearless five-year-old Sophie Taylor dies a year after cancer diagnosis

Sophie Taylor. Picture: Taylor family

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

Norwich City demand answers from the EFL over Marcelo Bielsa ‘spy-gate’ controversy at Leeds United

Leeds' chief Marcelo Bielsa admitted his club had spied on Championship rivals Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Bus company makes complaint to council after roadworks cause severe delays in central Norwich

Rose Lane roadworks caused severe delays to Konect Bus services on Saturday. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Jake Humphrey buys hot breakfast for rough sleepers in Norwich after coldest night of the winter

Jake Humphrey has been helping the homeless in Norwich. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Is your surname on this list? You could be sitting on a fortune from an unclaimed estate in Norfolk

Several people from Norfolk feature on the govenrment's unclaimed estates list. Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Order your free pack for the RSPB Big Garden Birdwatch now

Make fruit and nut kebabs for visiting birds Picture: David Tipling
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists