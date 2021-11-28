Jake Humphrey thanked in city park for 10 years service to Norfolk charity

Jake Humphrey was presented with Break artwork in Eaton Park - Credit: Break

Celebrity television presenter Jake Humphrey was presented with a canvas to mark the end of his 10 year association with a Norfolk charity.

Children's charity Break held a presentation in Eaton Park with Mr Humphrey receiving the gift which was created by Aylsham-based artist Mik Richardson.

Mr Humphrey's patronage with Break over the past decade included opening a games room at a children's home, gifting an ultra-VIP Formula One experience for a charity auction and attending sculpture trails.

During the presentation, Mr Humphrey said his Dad had advised him to find out more about Break.

His first visit to the charity's service in Long Stratton, where short breaks are provided for families with disabled children, soon followed.

Jake Humphrey was presented with Break artwork in Eaton Park - Credit: Break

During that visit he heard from one family whose son had significant learning disabilities who relied on Break to allow the family to spend "quality, desperately-needed time" with their daughter.

Mr Humphrey said: "When I started my career in broadcasting I was inundated with requests from charities for support.

"It was overwhelming and I was having no real impact. I decided to say no to everyone so I could say yes to one."

Jake Humphrey is a well-known television presenter and Norwich City fan - Credit: Archant

Michael Rooney, Break’s relationship development manager, said: “You cannot place a monetary value on the support Jake has given us over the past decade and more.

"Whether it’s been donating prizes, encouraging friends to purchase sculptures at our auctions, spending time with young people in our services or just simply giving us confidence, Jake has always been there for us. We cannot thank him enough.”

Break is a charity working across East Anglia to provide a brighter future for children and young people on the edge of care, in care, and leaving care.

The charity runs the GoGoDiscover sculpture trails in Norwich during the summer months, which is being expanded across Norfolk next year with more T-Rex joining Steppe Mammoth sculptures.

Break also runs a CoffeeBreak van project, which trains up and employs care-experienced young people as baristas.

The CoffeeBreak van at Eaton Park during the presentation for Jake Humphrey - Credit: Break

CoffeeBreak can be booked for events across the region. Email coffeebreak@break-charity.org to find out more.