Jake Humphrey named new chairman of Norwich's community sports foundation

Jake Humphrey will take over as chairman at Norwich City Community Sports Foundation. - Credit: Lord Lieutenants Office

Television presenter Jake Humphrey has been named Norwich City Community Sports Foundation’s new chairman.

He will be filling the shoes of outgoing chairman Paul Knowles, who served in the role for more than a decade.

Mr Humphrey, who has been a trustee of the foundation since 2012, said: “We have been very fortunate to have the expertise of Paul and under his guidance the Foundation has achieved remarkable things, especially The Nest.

“It’s an honour to be stepping up as chairperson for a charity that means so much to me personally and to the people of Norfolk.

TV Presenter Jake Humphrey is set to become Norwich City Community Sports Foundation’s new chairman. - Credit: Community Sports Foundation

“The culture of continued growth and improvement that exists at the foundation is something that resonates deeply with me, and it is why I agreed to take on the role of chairperson.

“My job is to support that creativity and passion as we find new and innovative ways to drive inclusion, boost mental health and wellbeing, and raise the aspirations of people in our community.”

During Mr Knowles' time in post, the foundation completed the build of The Nest - a community hub in Horsford.

The second phase of The Nest’s development was fully opened in 2021, providing a venue for several of the foundation’s programmes, local and visiting football teams and groups, and many other members of the community.

Paul Knowles is stepping down as chairman at Norwich City Community Sports Foundation. - Credit: Community Sports Foundation

Mr Knowles added: “It has been a great privilege to serve as the Foundation chairperson. The charity is close to my heart and helping to shape the charity and formulate its strategic growth has been hugely rewarding.

“So many people benefit from the foundation’s work in our community and special thanks for that go to the club and my co-trustees for their hard work. I extend my very best wishes to Jake as the new chairperson.”

In addition to Mr Humphrey’s appointment, Genie Barham will become vice-chairman, having been a member of the board of trustees since 2018.

Trustee Mick Dennis has also retired from his position on the board this year.



