Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Snow

Snow

max temp: 5°C

min temp: -2°C

Five-day forecast

Subscribe to the email newsletter
Video

‘I feel blessed’ - Jake Humphrey describes horrifying moment car narrowly dodges lorries in late-night crash

PUBLISHED: 16:29 17 January 2019

Jake Humphrey said he feels lucky to have survived a late-night crash on the way to Norwich. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Jake Humphrey said he feels lucky to have survived a late-night crash on the way to Norwich. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Archant

TV presenter Jake Humphrey said he felt lucky to have survived a late-night crash after the car he was travelling in smashed into a bollard and dodged two oncoming lorries.

The car Jake Humphrey was travelling in was destroyed in the crash. Picture: Jake HumphreyThe car Jake Humphrey was travelling in was destroyed in the crash. Picture: Jake Humphrey

The BT Sport presenter was involved in a crash on the A17 at East Heckington, Lincolnshire, at around 1.30am on Wednesday when the car hit the central reservation and swerved into the other side of the carriageway.

Mr Humphrey said he had been dozing off in the back seat of the Mercedes after covering the Blackburn v Newcastle United match in Blackburn, Lancashire, the evening before.

The car had been travelling at 60mph along the single carriageway which sees a number of lorries travel at night.

“There was an almighty bang,” he said. “There was smoke and we got out of the car quickly.

“It was just a bit surreal, I remember shouting out the driver’s name and thought ‘bloody hell, this is a big one’.”

The 40-year-old said the car hit a bollard which forced it onto the other lane before it smashed into a lamppost.

TV presenter Jake Humphrey posted a video of the aftermath of a crash in East Heckington, Lincolshire. Picture: Jake HumphreyTV presenter Jake Humphrey posted a video of the aftermath of a crash in East Heckington, Lincolshire. Picture: Jake Humphrey

“We were really lucky, it’s a solid car but it ended up on the other side of the road,” he added. “There were lorries going past us and we came in between two lorries.

“I feel blessed we weren’t hit by another vehicle.”

Shocked and shaken from the ordeal, Mr Humphrey said he was consoled by a family in the village who came bounding out of their home in their pyjamas to help him.

A family from East Heckington ran out to help Jake Humphrey after the crash. Picture: Jake HumphreyA family from East Heckington ran out to help Jake Humphrey after the crash. Picture: Jake Humphrey

The mother and her two daughters - one of whom was pregnant - offered him a cup of tea and gave him and the driver a lift to a nearby hotel.

“For them to come out, I can’t thank them enough,” he said. “It was so brave of them.”

The family told Mr Humphrey that the road was as an accident hotspot which suffered from poor lighting.

To thank the family for their help he will be visiting them to drop off a present. He also thanked the emergency services and the public for the hundreds of messages of support on Twitter.

He arrived home at around 5.50am, where he was greeted by his two children who were getting ready for school.

“We have our routines and then, without knowing it, you have an incident like this,” he said.

“It could have been really bad but thankfully it wasn’t - I feel like I got away.”

Related articles

Topic Tags:

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

This is when it’s expected to start snowing in Norwich

A shopper slowly making their way up an icy Timber Hill. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

‘Devastated beyond words’ - Five-year-old moved to hospice for end of life care after year-long cancer fight

Sprowston schoolgirl Sophie Taylor underwent a major operation on one of her legs at the Royal National Orthopaedic Hospital in Stanmore. She is pictured here in hospital after the operation. Photo: supplied by the Taylor family

Mum fears she could face daily fines as parking enforcement introduced

Kimberley Page with her three-year-old son Hunter. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Why is this Virgin Atlantic plane circling over Norfolk?

A Virgin Atlantic Boeing 747 spotted carrying out a test flight over Norwich today. Picture: Richard Davies

Tiger stores in Norwich reducing all stock to £2 or less

intu Chapelfield Credit: intu Chapelfield

Most Read

This is when it’s expected to start snowing in Norwich

A shopper slowly making their way up an icy Timber Hill. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

‘Devastated beyond words’ - Five-year-old moved to hospice for end of life care after year-long cancer fight

#includeImage($article, 225)

Mum fears she could face daily fines as parking enforcement introduced

#includeImage($article, 225)

Why is this Virgin Atlantic plane circling over Norfolk?

#includeImage($article, 225)

Tiger stores in Norwich reducing all stock to £2 or less

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

Klose injury may force Farke’s hand in the transfer market

Timm Klose's injury could force Norwich to make a move in the transfer market Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Daughter of late celebrity hairdresser takes over much loved salon

Emma Joyce, the daughter of the late Chris Chapman who cut hair for the Norwich City squad in the 70's took over her dads old salon in Brooke. Picture: Neil Didsbury

WATCH: The first snow of 2019 hits Norwich

The first snow of 2019 fell in Norwich today. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Birmingham boss full of praise for ‘fantastic job’ Farke has done at City

Daniel Farke, left, and Garry Monk met ahead of City's 2-2 draw at Birmingham on the opening day of the season Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Why is Marks & Spencer failing? Your views on what’s gone wrong with the much-loved store

What has gone wrong with our beloved store? Marks & Spencer in Norwich. Pic: www.edp24.co.uk
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists