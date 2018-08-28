Search

Video

TV presenter Jake Humphrey involved in late night crash

PUBLISHED: 15:42 16 January 2019 | UPDATED: 16:37 16 January 2019

TV presenter Jake Humphrey posted a video of the aftermath of a crash in East Heckington, Lincolshire. Picture: Jake Humphrey

TV presenter Jake Humphrey posted a video of the aftermath of a crash in East Heckington, Lincolshire. Picture: Jake Humphrey

Jake Humphrey

The impact of a late night crash has left his car torn to pieces, but TV presenter Jake Humphrey said he was thankful to escape with no serious injury.

Jake Humphrey was involved in a crash in East Heckington, Lincolnshire. Picture: ANTONY KELLYJake Humphrey was involved in a crash in East Heckington, Lincolnshire. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

The BT Sport presenter was on his way home to Norwich from Blackburn, Lancshire, in the early hours of Wednesday morning when he was involved in a single-vehicle collision on the A17 in East Heckington, Lincolnshire.

The 40-year-old told his followers on Twitter that he only sustained a few bumps and bruises and posted a video showing the extensive damage to his Mercedes Benz.

The impact of the crash has completely torn off the front of his car and pieces of metal from the wreckage can be seen strewn across the ground.

Police said the crash happened after the car veered into the central reservation.

He was on his way to Norwich after covering the Blackburn v Newcastle United FA cup match on Tuesday evening, when the crash happened on the last leg of his 220 mile journey just after 1.30am.

He thanked Lincolnshire police and the fire service, as well as a family from the village who gave him a hot drink after the ordeal.

On Wednesday afternoon, he wrote on Twitter: “Rather eventful journey home from Blackburn last night. Thankfully only a few bumps and bruises.

“I just want to call out the Lincolnshire Police, the brilliant local fire service and the lovely family in East Heckington who got the kettle on❤.

“All great, kind folk. Thanks x”.

A spokesman from Lincolnshire police said: “At 1.39am on January 16 we received a report that a car had gone into the central reservation on the A17 East Heckington. The collision involved a Mercedes Benz.

“Two people received minor injuries.”

A Lincolnshire fire service spokesman said a crew from Donington attended the incident at 1.42am.

Firefighters used absorbent granules to soak up the oil which spilled across the carriageway from the wreckage and assisted police with making the scene safe.

