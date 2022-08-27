Premier League trophy comes to city to mark Jackie's 24 years of work
- Credit: Norwich City/Matthew Usher
More than two decades of tireless work have been marked with a visit from the Premier League trophy.
Norwich Community Sports Foundation's Jackie Thornton has been named a 'community captain' by the Premier League.
A presentation to the Mundesley woman was made by former Norwich City captain Adam Drury, Norwich City player Megan Todd and Jake Humphrey.
The head of development played an instrumental role in the construction of the Nest, which received funding from the league totalling almost £1.9m.
Activities delivered by the foundation include social projects to boost mental health and combat loneliness, providing access to sports sessions and experiences for people with disabilities.
The community captain accolade is being given as part of the Premier League’s 30th anniversary celebrations which also includes a trophy tour.
Jackie said: "I feel very proud and privileged to receive the community captain award, but I’d like to accept the award on behalf of everybody that's contributed to the foundation over many years, as well as helping to build the Nest.
"The support and backing of the Premier League has been essential for us to grow and develop. Without that, programmes could not take place."