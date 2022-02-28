News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
'You can't be a turncoat': Jack Whitehall urges City fan to stick with team

Robbie Nichols

Published: 1:35 PM February 28, 2022
Jack Whitehall told a Norwich City fan they "couldn't be a turncoat" in an video on his YouTube channel. - Credit: PA

Jack Whitehall has advised a fan having a crisis of faith in the Canaries to "stick with them through thick and thin".

After supporting Norwich City for more than 40 years, the fan wrote into the comedian's new YouTube series Agony Uncle to ask if he should move on and support a "bigger team".

The fan's message said: "My football team Norwich City are terrible.

"Should I continue to follow them and be disappointed every weekend, or switch to one of the bigger teams?

"I have supported the Canaries since I was 12, and now I am 58."

The fan asked if the comedian would buy the team as "Delia just isn't rich enough".

Mr Whitehall started his response by agreeing the team were "pretty terrible".

He said: "Delia has got considerably more Benjamins than me, so I certainly won't be buying Norwich anytime soon.

"You've got to stick with them through thick and thin, although in their case, mainly thin.

"You can't switch allegiances if your football team are c**p. You can't be a turncoat. You've got to commit early."

