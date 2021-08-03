Couple's heartbreak leads to 28 hour stream to support baby loss charity

Published: 6:00 AM August 3, 2021

Stevie White, pictured with his partner Arianne Foley, raised more than £11,000 for Sands through a 28 hour live stream in memory of their baby boy Noah. - Credit: Stevie White

A Norwich podcaster has raised £11,000 to support families affected by stillbirth and neonatal death in memory of his son.

Stevie White, co-host of the Spotify exclusive podcast JaackMaate's Happy Hour, completed a marathon 28-hour live stream for the charity Sands, after his son Noah was born at 24 weeks - 96 minutes into the new year.

He and partner Arianne Foley learned that Noah had a severe abnormality in his heart at their 20-week scan.

Further tests showed he had unbalanced chromosomal translocation, which would likely leave him with many physical and cognitive disabilities at birth.

The couple, from Norwich, was advised to have a termination for medical reasons, a decision that went against everything they wanted.

They found an online forum run by Sands and spoke to others who were in or had been in their position.

Noah's heart was stopped on December 28 and Miss Foley induced on New Year's Eve, giving birth to their little boy at 1.36am after 14 hours of labour. He weighed 500g.

Mr White, 28, said: "We spent a few days in a bubble, feeling Noah move around, savouring every one of his gentle kicks, talking to him, and loving him.

"We knew that we needed to protect Noah from pain, as parents that's all you want to do for your children. If Noah was born, he would have known nothing but pain.

"It was New Year's Day, we were in the hospital from December 31 seeing the fireworks and one of the worst things was happening to us."

The couple received an outpouring of support on Twitter after the loss of Noah, and said upon leaving hospital they wanted to support the charity.

Mr White's aim was to raise £3,000 over 28 hours, completing a number of forfeits including waxing his legs and bleaching his hair. When the total reached £10,000 he shaved his head.

He was supported by friends, family, fellow streamers and Watford goalkeeper Ben Foster raising to the £11,010 total.

He said: "When I'm streaming I try to make it as lively and as positive as possible. I hadn't considered the emotional side of it, having to explain why I was doing it over and over again as people might be tuning in."