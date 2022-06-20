The Chase star enjoys drink at city pub

Paul Sinha visited The Rumsey Wells during a visit to Norwich - Credit: The Rumsey Wells

An ITV quiz star has been pictured enjoying a drink in a city pub during a visit to Norwich.

Paul Sinha, best known as The Sinnerman from The Chase, visited The Rumsey Wells in St Andrews Street after finishing a comedy performance at the Maddermarket Theatre.

On Twitter, he praised the evening and said it had been a "brilliant night".

Club comedy nights in packed theatre spaces are awesome. @Maddermarket in Norwich last night was brilliant. — Paul Sinha (@paulsinha) June 12, 2022

During his visit to the city for the gig on June 11, Mr Sinha found time to pop into the pub - with The Rumsey Wells joking on Instagram that it had hosted a celebrity at the premises.

It said: "Shhh, we are not saying we are a new celebrity hang out... but look at the stars we had in this weekend.

"Including Paul Sinha aka The Sinnerman our favourite chaser from The Chase."

He is not the first celebrity to visit the city recently, with John Travolta, Michael McIntyre, Robert Rinder, and Ainsley Harriott spotted over the past few months.