It's official - 'cool dad' skateboarder is a world record holder

David Hannant

Published: 6:00 AM September 4, 2021   
Skateboarder David Tavernor who has arthritis at the Delta Four Skatepark where he has broken a skateboarding world record. - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

The wait is over and it is official - Drayton dad David Tavernor is a Guinness World Record holder.

Mr Tavernor undertook a challenge on his skateboard last week, completing more consecutive ollies than anyone ever has done before - 323 in around 15 minutes. 

But he faced an anxious wait after completing the challenge to see whether he would be officially recognised in the Guinness Book of World Records - despite knowing in his heart he had succeeded.

Skateboarder David Tavernor who has arthritis in action at the Delta Four Skatepark where he has broken a skateboarding world record. - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Now though, the wait is over and his feat has been officially recognised.

In an email sent to the 34-year-old, the records management team wrote: "We are thrilled to inform you that your application for most consecutive ollies has been successful and you are now the Guinness World Records Title Holder."

Skateboarder David Tavernor who has arthritis in action at the Delta Four Skatepark where he has broken a skateboarding world record. - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

On receiving the confirmation, Mr Tavernor said: "I felt such elation and relief - then had an uncontrollable urge to show the email to everyone within 50m of me."

