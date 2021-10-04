Star of film shot in Norwich speaks fondly of his time in the city

Published: 5:18 PM October 4, 2021

Alessandro Glorio, of Cafe Gelato, met the stars of Good Luck To You, Leo Grande Emma Thompson and Daryl McCormack. - Credit: Alessandro Glorio

Peaky Blinders star Daryl McCormack has spoken fondly of his time filming in Norwich.

The Irish actor came to the city in March 2021 to film comedy-drama Good Luck To You, Leo Grande with Academy Award-winning actress Emma Thompson.

Speaking to ScreenDaily, Mr McCormack said “It almost felt like our whole area was facilitated to make this film because we spent so much time together.

“We got so comfortable and got to know each other off-camera."

Daryl McCormack on set, on Opie Street in Norwich, for the filming of new comedy drama Good Luck to You, Leo Grande. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Danielle Booden

The shooting took place in Cafe Gelato in Opie Street, Norwich, over a week.

During filming the two actors were kept in the same Covid-19 bubble, forcing them to spend a lot of time together.

“We stepped through the whole film week by week together, which was just a gift of an experience,” said McCormack.

“She hadn’t done [a film] like this before either, so it felt as if we were in it together as equals.”

Alessandro Glorio, of Cafe Gelato, met the stars during filming. He said: "We had a very good feeling with all of the crew and the director Sophie Hyde was very sweet. We spoke with Daryl McCormack several times because he came to the shop some days before the filming.

Filming for new comedy drama Good Luck to You, Leo Grande starring Emma Thompson and Daryl McCormack taking place on Opie Street in Norwich. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Danielle Booden

"He's absolutely a nice guy, chatty and fun-loving.

"We immediately felt at ease with (Emma Thompson), a lovely easy going person and a really expert of Italian gelato. Adorable."

The film follows Leo Grande (played by Daryl McCormack), a sex worker in his 20s hired by Nancy Stokes (played by Emma Thompson), an ex-teacher who yearns for some adventure and human connection.

It is being produced by Genesius Pictures, co-founded in 2014 by Debbie Gray from Burnham Market. The company has offices in London, Norfolk, and Sydney.