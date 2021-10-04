News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Norwich Evening News > News

Star of film shot in Norwich speaks fondly of his time in the city

Author Picture Icon

Grace Piercy

Published: 5:18 PM October 4, 2021   
Cafe Gelato in Norwich welcomed Emma Thompson and Daryl McCormack

Alessandro Glorio, of Cafe Gelato, met the stars of Good Luck To You, Leo Grande Emma Thompson and Daryl McCormack. - Credit: Alessandro Glorio

Peaky Blinders star Daryl McCormack has spoken fondly of his time filming in Norwich. 

The Irish actor came to the city in March 2021 to film comedy-drama Good Luck To You, Leo Grande with Academy Award-winning actress Emma Thompson.

Speaking to ScreenDaily, Mr McCormack said “It almost felt like our whole area was facilitated to make this film because we spent so much time together. 

“We got so comfortable and got to know each other off-camera."

Daryl McCormack on set, on Opie Street in Norwich, for the filming of new comedy drama Good Luck to

Daryl McCormack on set, on Opie Street in Norwich, for the filming of new comedy drama Good Luck to You, Leo Grande. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Danielle Booden

The shooting took place in Cafe Gelato in Opie Street, Norwich, over a week.

You may also want to watch:

During filming the two actors were kept in the same Covid-19 bubble, forcing them to spend a lot of time together.

“We stepped through the whole film week by week together, which was just a gift of an experience,” said McCormack.

Most Read

  1. 1 Shop owner apologises after new signs 'installed by mistake'
  2. 2 Neighbours blighted by rats in roofs, workshops and kitchens
  3. 3 Vulnerable man, 50, reported missing after not being seen for almost a year
  1. 4 Emergency services called to Eaton Park Oktoberfest
  2. 5 New £20m care village plan for fire-hit former pub lodged
  3. 6 Norfolk fuel update: Queues subside as army is called in
  4. 7 See inside this listed Norwich townhouse for sale for £725,000
  5. 8 Flats plan for city pubs gets green light at second time of asking
  6. 9 7 Turkish and Mediterranean restaurants to try in in Norwich
  7. 10 Quids in! Cheap buses lined up to boost city's late night economny

“She hadn’t done [a film] like this before either, so it felt as if we were in it together as equals.”

Alessandro Glorio, of Cafe Gelato, met the stars during filming. He said: "We had a very good feeling with all of the crew and the director Sophie Hyde was very sweet. We spoke with Daryl McCormack several times because he came to the shop some days before the filming.

Filming for new comedy drama Good Luck to You, Leo Grande starring Emma Thompson and Daryl McCormack

Filming for new comedy drama Good Luck to You, Leo Grande starring Emma Thompson and Daryl McCormack taking place on Opie Street in Norwich. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Danielle Booden

"He's absolutely a nice guy, chatty and fun-loving.

"We immediately felt at ease with (Emma Thompson), a lovely easy going person and a really expert of Italian gelato. Adorable."

The film follows Leo Grande (played by Daryl McCormack), a sex worker in his 20s hired by Nancy Stokes (played by Emma Thompson), an ex-teacher who yearns for some adventure and human connection.

It is being produced by Genesius Pictures, co-founded in 2014 by Debbie Gray from Burnham Market. The company has offices in London, Norfolk, and Sydney.

Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Soul Church pastors Jon and Chantel Norman getting ready for the ground-breaking to start.

Work to start on new 1200-seat church and community hub in Norwich

Ian Clarke

Author Picture Icon
New signs installed on The Forge in Philadelphia Lane, Norwich.

Owners of former pub could face action after jumping the gun with shop sign

David Hannant

Author Picture Icon
Woolworths on Rampant Horse Street in Norwich ini 1986. The building was bombed in 1942. Woolworths

'It fascinated me' - Memories of Woolworths in Norwich

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
CCTV footage rose lane

WATCH: Shocking moment man flashes gun at Norwich petrol station

Sarah Burgess

Author Picture Icon