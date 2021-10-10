'Home-a-bone' skeleton becomes local attraction
- Credit: Ella Wilkinson
A Norwich local sitting in a window has been amusing passers by - despite there being 'no body' there.
The skeleton has been staring out of an Ipswich Road home's window for the past week, quickly becoming a local attraction.
Couple Connie and Angus Matthew placed their replica human skeleton in their attic window for a bit of fun in the run up to Halloween later this month.
The skeleton has previously been spotted staring out from the second floor window, but it appears it has the run of the house and enjoys finding new spots to rest their weary bones.
If you are starting to feel in the spirit for the 'spooky season' this year, there are lots of events happening in Norfolk that are sure to be spine-tingling experiences for all.
