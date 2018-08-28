Search

Investigation into fire at Norwich pub continues

PUBLISHED: 12:21 26 November 2018

Fire crews were called to a blaze in a stable behind the the former Magpie Pub in Norwich.

Fire crews were called to a blaze in a stable behind the the former Magpie Pub in Norwich.

Investigations are continuing to establish the cause of a blaze which destroyed a derelict building behind a former Norwich pub.

Crews from Sprowston, Earlham and Carrow were called to the blaze in a stable behind the former Magpie Pub, in Magpie Road, at just after 5.30am on Wednesday, November 21.

The former pub itself, which is up for sale, was not damaged, but the fire caused major damage to the old stable building at the back.

Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service said that it was continuing investigations to establish what caused the fire.

The Magpie pub has been sitting empty ever since it closed down in 2006.

Flames caused severe damage to the old stable behind the Magpie Pub in Norwich. Picture Heidi Secker.Flames caused severe damage to the old stable behind the Magpie Pub in Norwich. Picture Heidi Secker.

Last year the premises was put up for sale for £500,000, after securing planning permission for two semi-detached houses and four flats in 2016.

But, as reported last week, the property was put back on the market, this time with Brown and Co, which had put the guide price £140,000 lower at £360,000.

The site has planning permission to convert the 19th century main pub building into four flats, and for the derelict stable at the rear to become two one-bed semi-detached houses.

Until 2010, the pub was owned by the city council, when it was sold.

