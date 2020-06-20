Search

‘Bubbling’ sewage still at beauty spot - despite 10-month investigation

PUBLISHED: 09:31 20 June 2020 | UPDATED: 09:46 20 June 2020

Sewage described as 'bubbling' has been found in the River Yare near Thorpe St Andrew. Picture: Google Maps

Archant

Investigations continue into “bubbling” sewage in a beauty spot, 10 months after it was first reported.

John Fisher Pic: Norfolk County Council.John Fisher Pic: Norfolk County Council.

A member of the public alerted the authorities to the sewage in the River Yare in Thorpe St Andrew in August.

In March, the sewage was discussed by a Thorpe St Andrew Town Council meeting where it was described as a “serious public health issue” by councillor Ian Mackie.

At the same meeting, Thomas Foreman, town clerk, said the sewage was “bubbling”.

Now, though, the Environment Agency hasconfirmed it have found “some solutions” to get rid of the waste, which is near the River Green, but still continues to investigate.

The EA added it had been a “difficult issue to resolve” due to various factors including the location and the ability to take samples from the river.

John Fisher, town mayor, said it was “frustrating that this remains unresolved” but added the council had received regular updates from the Environment Agency and an agent of the landowner.

Mr Fisher said: “The Environment Agency and an agent of the landowner have kept us regularly updated on the work being undertaken related to sewage entering the River Yare, near River Green.

“It is frustrating for all those concerned that this remains unresolved, but we are hopeful that a permanent solution will soon be found. We are grateful to all parties for providing regular updates, which has enabled us to understand the issues faced, and solutions being considered.”

A spokesperson for the Environment Agency said: “We are continuing to work with the landowner and water company and have now identified some solutions to issues related to sewage in the River Yare at Thorpe St Andrew.

“This has been a difficult issue to resolve due to the location, intermittent nature of the discharge and the difficulty in taking samples of any discharge into the river but we have now completed much of our investigation and continue to liaise with all parties on a final plan.

“We remain committed to improving water quality on the Yare.”

