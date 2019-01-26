Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 8°C

min temp: 3°C

Five-day forecast

Subscribe to the email newsletter
Updated

Investigation starts after blaze at vehicle workshop

26 January, 2019 - 08:42
An investigation is under way following a fire on an industrial estate in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Thomas Chapman

An investigation is under way following a fire on an industrial estate in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Thomas Chapman

Archant

An investigation has begun after a blaze ripped through a vehicle workshop in Great Yarmouth.

An investigation is under way following a fire on an industrial estate in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Thomas ChapmanAn investigation is under way following a fire on an industrial estate in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Thomas Chapman

Fourteen fire engines - including an aerial ladder platform and an environmental protection unit - were called to Gorleston Accident Repair Centre on Friday night.

The fire broke out in the workshop, at Faraday Road, off Gapton Hall Road, at 10.15pm, with firefighters wearing breathing equipment while they battled the flames.

Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service sent crews from Gorleston, Great Yarmouth, Martham and Loddon, along with aerial ladder platforms from Great Yarmouth and Earlham, the environmental protection unit from Sprowston and the control unit from Wymondham.

They were also joined by colleagues from Suffolk, with firefighters from Lowestoft also heading to the scene.

Six fire engines and an aerial ladder platform were called to Faraday Road, off Gapton Hall Road. Photo: GoogleSix fire engines and an aerial ladder platform were called to Faraday Road, off Gapton Hall Road. Photo: Google

The incident was declared under control at just before midnight. Fire crews remained at the scene until 12.30am when the incident was passed over to the police.

Fire investigators were this morning back at the scene to begin establishing what had caused the blaze.

Did you see what happened? Email Thomas.Chapman@archant.co.uk or call 01502 525829.

Most Read

House of Fraser stays open after last-minute deal

Destined for closure. The House of Fraser store at Intu Chapelfield, Norwich. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Norwich Riverside restaurant closes its doors

Norwich Riverside in 2016 Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Argos make their biggest fan an offer he can’t refuse

A photoshopped imagining of Onel visiting an Argos store. Photo: Archant/Paul Chesterton

This cafe is one of the first places in Norfolk to sell drinks with CBD (cannabidiol) - will you be trying them?

Eva Hewitt, who works at That Cafe in Norwich serving a cup of CBD hemp tea. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Tributes paid to well-known Big Issue seller from Norwich

Simon Thorndike.

Most Read

House of Fraser stays open after last-minute deal

#includeImage($article, 225)

Norwich Riverside restaurant closes its doors

#includeImage($article, 225)

Argos make their biggest fan an offer he can’t refuse

#includeImage($article, 225)

This cafe is one of the first places in Norfolk to sell drinks with CBD (cannabidiol) - will you be trying them?

#includeImage($article, 225)

Tributes paid to well-known Big Issue seller from Norwich

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

More than 260 cannabis plants seized in raid on Norwich home

Norfolk police seized 264 cannabis plants. Pic: Norfolk Constabulary.

Agent Oliveira tipped to play his part in City’s promotion push

Nelson Oliveira can help put a dent or two in Norwich City's promotion rivals Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Second city pub poised to be denied early serving on Derby Day

Steam Packet landlord Hakim Skalli with a staff member. Photo: Steve Adams

‘We need to change this’ - Sex attack victim says court delays prevented her recovery

Michelle Brown, 26, wearing her Not Powerless t-shirt, victim of a sexual assault by Gary Nathan. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Gym gets permission for obstacle course in Norfolk countryside

Plans for an assault course in a meadow near Hethersett have been approved. Picture: Matthew Usher
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists