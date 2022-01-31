Investigation continues into man's death after incident at UEA pool

A man died following an incident at the UEA Sportspark pool. - Credit: Archant

An investigation is continuing after a man died following an incident at the UEA Sportspark.

A member of the public got into difficulties in the pool shortly after 3pm on Thursday, January 27.

Ambulance crews took the man to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital in a critical condition and he died at 5am on Friday, January 28.

Norfolk Constabulary and the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) are working together to review the circumstances surrounding the incident.

An HSE spokesman said: “HSE is aware of the incident and is helping the police with their response."

The pool at the Sportspark remains closed.