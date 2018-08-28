Search

Could you be the new owner of this quirky caravan photo booth?

PUBLISHED: 06:30 19 January 2019

A 1958 vintage caravan with a genuine fairground waltzer inside. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

A 1958 vintage caravan with a genuine fairground waltzer inside. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Archant

For sale: vintage caravan, 1958, 10ft long, 6ft high, with carousel horse head, stash of feather boas and genuine fairground waltzer included.

Owners Trish Price and Lesley Durant have had the business for three years but are selling it to start a new project. Picture: Victoria PertusaOwners Trish Price and Lesley Durant have had the business for three years but are selling it to start a new project. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

It certainly is not your standard second-hand vehicle, but fans of something very different now have the chance to pick up a carousel caravan photo booth, including all of its eccentric contents and zany props.

Owners Trish Price, 54, and Lesley Durant, 60, of Holly Drive in Norwich, are selling the caravan to start a new venture hosting non-religious ceremonies at the former church in Ber Street called The Flint Room.

They had decorated the caravan themselves and have towed it around various parties, weddings and festivals around the country.

The interior is an explosion of colour, filled with fairground-inspired pictures and ornaments in a style akin to steam punk, and inlcudes a waltzer and an abundance of props from vintage hats to garlands and feather boas.

A 1958 vintage caravan with a genuine fairground waltzer inside. Picture: Victoria PertusaA 1958 vintage caravan with a genuine fairground waltzer inside. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

The walls are plastered with pictures of flamingoes in dandy top hats, monkeys dressed in bow ties and swinging a pocket watch and giraffes sporting a monocle and smoking a pipe.

Ms Price said the right owner would have to be bubbly and good fun, adding: “It’s a great opportunity to meet people from all walks of life.”

Their new venture, The Flint Room, will be officially opened on March 1 and the pair have already received bookings in advance.

The religious furnishings have been stripped away from the de-consecrated church and have been replaced with a mash of upcycled, vintage furniture.

All props including authentic hats, variety of glasses and masks, garlands and feather boas, rare vintage metal hat stand come with the photobooth. Picture: Victoria PertusaAll props including authentic hats, variety of glasses and masks, garlands and feather boas, rare vintage metal hat stand come with the photobooth. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Spanish moss now hangs from the tall windows and bespoke chairs now fill the room where the pews once stood.

Ms Trish said that although all religious aspects of the former church have gone, its charm still remains in the high ceilings and beautiful woodwork.

“Our photo booth business has been paying the rent of the church,” Ms Trish said. “This has been the ultimate goal.”

The pair wanted to create a different environment for those seeking matrimony, by steering away from the typical white, frilly, lacy weddings.

A 1958 vintage caravan with a genuine fairground waltzer inside fairground lights and music high tech photo booth equipment. Picture: Victoria PertusaA 1958 vintage caravan with a genuine fairground waltzer inside fairground lights and music high tech photo booth equipment. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

They envision The Flint Room to be a friendly environment for LGBT people and also for couples wanting to celebrate baby namings and civil ceremonies.

“We want everyone to know The Flint Room is for everybody,” Ms Trish said.

“We enjoyed the photo booth and really got our family involved in it, and it helped us to research what kinds of weddings were popular, but this has been our vision.”

For more information, email price-trish@sky.com.

