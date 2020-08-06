Search

Hunt for venue could delay inquest of a man who died in chemical plan explosion

PUBLISHED: 11:44 06 August 2020 | UPDATED: 11:44 06 August 2020

A pre-inquest review was held into the death of Robert Cranston (second right) pictured with his family. PIcture: GoFundMe

A pre-inquest review was held into the death of Robert Cranston (second right) pictured with his family. PIcture: GoFundMe

Archant

The inquest of a man who died in a chemical plant explosion could be delayed - as the coroners need to find a venue large enough for a socially-distanced jury.

Robert Cranston, 46, died at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital on July 27, 2018, after suffering serious injuries following an incident at Briars Chemicals, on Sweet Briar Road, Norwich.

Speaking at a pre-inquest review at Carrow House on Thursday, August 6, area coroner Yvonne Blake said a larger room was being sought to allow the inquest to be heard in front of a jury while maintaining social distancing, which could impact on the provisional date of October 27.

Ms Blake, area coroner, said; “We are sorting appropriate accommodation with the local authority.”

During the review, interested parties, including a spokesman for the Cranston family, discussed the list of witnesses and arranged a site visit for the coroner at the end of September.

