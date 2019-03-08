Search

Inquest opens into death of 34-year-old Norwich man

PUBLISHED: 10:38 11 April 2019 | UPDATED: 10:38 11 April 2019

Norfolk Coroners Court at Carrow House. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Norfolk Coroners Court at Carrow House. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Archant Norfolk 2016

An inquest has been opened into the death of a 34-year-old man from Norwich.

Alexander Beschorner died on November 11, 2018 at his home in Brenda James Close, Norwich.

The medical cause of death was given as bronchopneumonia and mixed drug toxicity.

His body was identified by his father, Peter Beschorner.

The inquest was adjourned until September 11, 2019, at Norfolk Coroners’ Court.

