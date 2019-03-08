Inquest opens into death of 34-year-old Norwich man

An inquest has been opened into the death of a 34-year-old man from Norwich.

Alexander Beschorner died on November 11, 2018 at his home in Brenda James Close, Norwich.

The medical cause of death was given as bronchopneumonia and mixed drug toxicity.

His body was identified by his father, Peter Beschorner.

The inquest was adjourned until September 11, 2019, at Norfolk Coroners’ Court.