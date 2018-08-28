Inquest opens into death of teacher from Norfolk

Carrow House, where Norfolk Coroner's Court is based. Picture: ANTONY KELLY Archant Norfolk 2016

An inquest has opened into the death of a teacher who lived in Fakenham.

Police were called to the home of Andrew Jakes, 37, on August 24 following a concern for safety.

The inquest on Friday, which was held at Norfolk Coroner’s Court in Norwich, heard Mr Jakes lived at Bridge Street in Fakenham, and area coroner Yvonne Blake gave his occupation as a teacher.

The medical cause of death was given as drugs toxicity.

Another inquest opened into the death of heating engineer Adam Millikin, 33, who was born in Harlow but lived at Goose Green in Ashill, Thetford.

He died at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital on August 22, and the medical cause of death was given as serotonin syndrome with cardiac arrest due to ingestion of MDMA and cocaine.

And a third into the death of Kayleigh Freezer, 30, was also opened on Friday. It heard that Ms Freezer, who lived at Pennyroyal in Norwich, died at home on November 19. The medical cause of death was given as asphyxia, due to hanging.