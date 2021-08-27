Inquest opens into death of man hit by train

Published: 12:33 PM August 27, 2021

The inquest into Colin Lack's death opened on August 27. - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

An inquest has opened into the death of a man who died after being hit by a train near Norwich.

Yvonne Blake, area coroner for Norfolk, opened the inquest into the death of Colin Lack, from Norwich, at County Hall on August 27.

The hearing heard Mr Lack, of Firwood Close, died on Thursday, August 19, trackside near the Trowse swing bridge.

The 46-year-old's medical cause of death was given as multiple injuries as a result of impact with a moving train.

Ms Blake said there was no evidence of employment or occupation at the time of his death.

British Transport police were called to the line, between Diss and Norwich, at 1.24pm on Thursday, August 19, following reports of a casualty on the tracks.

The inquest was adjourned to be heard in full on January 14 next year.

If you need help or support, contact the Samaritans on 116 123 or Norfolk and Suffolk Foundation Trust’s First Response helpline on 0808 196 3494 both 24/7.

Alternatively download the Stay Alive app, which is backed by Suffolk User Forum, if you are having thoughts of suicide or if you are concerned about someone else.