Man found dead in house where woman was seriously hurt named in inquest opening

PUBLISHED: 12:35 16 January 2020 | UPDATED: 12:57 16 January 2020

Jonathan Kybird was found dead at a property in Gateley Gardens. Picture: Lauren De Boise

Jonathan Kybird was found dead at a property in Gateley Gardens. Picture: Lauren De Boise

Lauren De Boise

A man who was found dead inside a property where a woman was also found seriously injured has been formally named.

Jonathan Kybird, who lived in Gateley Gardens off Woodcock Road, in Norwich, died at his home address on January 3.

At an inquest opening into his death held at Norfolk Coroner's Court on Thursday, January 16, Jacqueline Lake, senior coroner for Norfolk, said the 53 year-old had been unemployed at the time of his death.

His medical cause of death was given as hanging.

Police were called to Gateley Gardens on January 3 at around 6.45pm following reports a body had been found and a woman had been seriously injured.

The woman was subsequently taken to hospital for treatment where she was reported to be in a stable condition.

Following the incident a police cordon remained around the property until January 4. The inquest has been adjourned until June.

