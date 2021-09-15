News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Man found in city flat named at inquest

Author Picture Icon

David Hannant

Published: 11:45 AM September 15, 2021   
St Augustine's Gate carpark

An inquest has opened into the death of Steven Smart who died at St Augustine's Gate in Norwich - Credit: Google

An inquest has opened following the death of a man whose body was found inside his flat in Norwich.

On Tuesday, September 7, paramedics were called to find Steven Smart in his flat in St Augustine's Gate in the city.

On Wednesday, an inquest opening heard that the 41-year-old had died at the scene, with his girlfriend confirming his identity to the police.

The court heard how Mr Smart had worked as a service manager and was born in Norwich.

His medical cause of death was confirmed as hanging.

Senior coroner for Norfolk, Jacqueline Lake, adjourned the hearing for a full inquest to be held on Friday, December 10.

If you need help or support, contact the Samaritans on 116 123 or Norfolk and Suffolk Foundation Trust’s First Response helpline on 0808 196 3494 both 24/7. 

