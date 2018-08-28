Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 11°C

min temp: 6°C

Five-day forecast

Man on fire outside homeless hostel suffered burns to 85pc of body, inquest hears

PUBLISHED: 11:07 30 November 2018 | UPDATED: 11:07 30 November 2018

A Norfolk man found on fire outside a homeless hostel has died in hospital. Photo: Google

A Norfolk man found on fire outside a homeless hostel has died in hospital. Photo: Google

Archant

A Norfolk man found on fire outside a homeless hostel suffered burns to 85pc of his body, an inquest has heard.

Edward Hinds was discovered on fire near a YMCA hostel in Peterborough at about 8.20am on November 8.

He was initially taken to Peterborough City Hospital by ambulance, but was later airlifted to a specialist burns unit in Chelmsford.

An inquest at Huntingdon Coroners’ Court on November 23 heard how Mr Hinds died on November 9 at Broomfield Hospital in Chelmsford.

His medical cause of death was given as multiple organ failure as a result of “flame burns” to 85pc of his body and smoke inhalation.

Cambridgeshire police previously said Mr Hinds was aged in his 20s.

Speaking earlier this month, passer-by Shazad Ali described how he rushed over to help Mr Hinds.

The 33-year-old spotted him engulfed in flames outside the YMCA on Wellington Street.

He said: “It was horrific to see. He was fully alight, head to toe.

“I was about to get out of my car to go to the shop and saw him out of the corner of my eye about 50m away.

“I couldn’t believe what I was watching. He was walking at a normal pace, he wasn’t screaming or shouting.

“Your mind plays crazy games with you, and I thought ‘this is a stunt or a scene from a film’.

“But I drove as fast as I could to get to him.

“His skin was blistering up and that was the moment I realised the fire was not stopping.”

Mr Ali, who lives in Peterborough, said he used his jacket to smother the flames.

Another woman arrived at the scene and the pair both covered the man to protect him from the elements.

The opening of Mr Hinds’ inquest was adjourned until May 16, 2019.

Topic Tags:

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Boarded up landmark building could be a Wetherspoons pub

Police were called to Hardwick House, all boarded up, this week to reports of someone inside the building on Agricultural Hall Plain. Photo: Luke Powell.

Man caught trespassing inside vacant city centre property

Police were called to Hardwick House, all boarded up, this week to reports of someone inside the building on Agricultural Hall Plain. Photo: Luke Powell.

Video Traders warn Anglia Square will be ‘boarded-up shell’ if £271m revamp is rejected

James Wade, deputy chair of the Magdalen Street Area and Anglia Square Traders Association. Pic: Sonya Duncan.

First look around £10m hospice for children near Norwich

The new hospice for East Anglia's Children's Hospices (EACH) near Norwich. Photo taken in November 2018. Photo: Mike Page

Inspectors say Norfolk academy bosses ‘think school is better than it is’

Open Academy in Norwich has been crticised by Ofsted inspectors in a recent report. Picture: Archant

Newsletter Sign Up

Norwich Evening News daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the Evening News
digital edition

Subscribe
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists
Local Guide