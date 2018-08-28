Man on fire outside homeless hostel suffered burns to 85pc of body, inquest hears

A Norfolk man found on fire outside a homeless hostel suffered burns to 85pc of his body, an inquest has heard.

Edward Hinds was discovered on fire near a YMCA hostel in Peterborough at about 8.20am on November 8.

He was initially taken to Peterborough City Hospital by ambulance, but was later airlifted to a specialist burns unit in Chelmsford.

An inquest at Huntingdon Coroners’ Court on November 23 heard how Mr Hinds died on November 9 at Broomfield Hospital in Chelmsford.

His medical cause of death was given as multiple organ failure as a result of “flame burns” to 85pc of his body and smoke inhalation.

Cambridgeshire police previously said Mr Hinds was aged in his 20s.

Speaking earlier this month, passer-by Shazad Ali described how he rushed over to help Mr Hinds.

The 33-year-old spotted him engulfed in flames outside the YMCA on Wellington Street.

He said: “It was horrific to see. He was fully alight, head to toe.

“I was about to get out of my car to go to the shop and saw him out of the corner of my eye about 50m away.

“I couldn’t believe what I was watching. He was walking at a normal pace, he wasn’t screaming or shouting.

“Your mind plays crazy games with you, and I thought ‘this is a stunt or a scene from a film’.

“But I drove as fast as I could to get to him.

“His skin was blistering up and that was the moment I realised the fire was not stopping.”

Mr Ali, who lives in Peterborough, said he used his jacket to smother the flames.

Another woman arrived at the scene and the pair both covered the man to protect him from the elements.

The opening of Mr Hinds’ inquest was adjourned until May 16, 2019.