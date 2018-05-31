Inquest opens into death of woman found unresponsive in city house
PUBLISHED: 18:09 28 April 2020 | UPDATED: 18:09 28 April 2020
The inquest has opened into the death of a woman who was found unresponsive in a house on the outskirts of Norwich.
Carmen Dye, 50, died on Saturday, January 4, in a property on Darrell Place, just outside of Norwich.
Mrs Dye, who lived on Bethel Street in the city, was found unresponsive in the house by a friend, an inquest opening into her death has heard.
Yvonne Blake, area coroner for Norfolk, said her medical cause of death had been given as methadone toxicity.
A full inquest has been scheduled to take place at 11.30am on Friday, July 3.
Meanwhile, Ms Blake also opened an inquest into the death of 87-year-old Colin Bygrave, who died in the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital in Norwich earlier this week.
Mr Bygrave, of Highfield Road, Dereham, a former art teacher, suffered a fall in early March and died in hospital on Thursday, April 2. His medical cause of death was given as nova pneumonia.
