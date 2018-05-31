Search

Advanced search

Inquest opens into death of woman found unresponsive in city house

PUBLISHED: 18:09 28 April 2020 | UPDATED: 18:09 28 April 2020

Carmen Dye, who was found unresponsive in a house in Norwich, pictured in 2004. Picture: Submitted

Carmen Dye, who was found unresponsive in a house in Norwich, pictured in 2004. Picture: Submitted

The inquest has opened into the death of a woman who was found unresponsive in a house on the outskirts of Norwich.

Carmen Dye, 50, died on Saturday, January 4, in a property on Darrell Place, just outside of Norwich.

Mrs Dye, who lived on Bethel Street in the city, was found unresponsive in the house by a friend, an inquest opening into her death has heard.

Yvonne Blake, area coroner for Norfolk, said her medical cause of death had been given as methadone toxicity.

A full inquest has been scheduled to take place at 11.30am on Friday, July 3.

Meanwhile, Ms Blake also opened an inquest into the death of 87-year-old Colin Bygrave, who died in the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital in Norwich earlier this week.

Mr Bygrave, of Highfield Road, Dereham, a former art teacher, suffered a fall in early March and died in hospital on Thursday, April 2. His medical cause of death was given as nova pneumonia.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Norwich Evening News. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Children and parents have risen brilliantly to lockdown challenge - so will need a summer holiday

Children are learning at home with schools closed in the fifth week of coronavirus lockdown. Picture: Getty

The Norfolk chef who has made more than a million scones shares his foolproof cheese scone recipe for lockdown bakers

Cheese scones at The Assembly House in Norwich (C) The Assembly House Norwich

Man, 69, accused of flashing at shoppers at Tesco store

Tesco store at Sprowston Photo: Bill Smith Copy: For: EN Archant © 2007 (01603) 772434

Advice to shops on how to safely reopen after lockdown

Norwich in the lockdown. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Hospital celebrates 156 patients on road to recovery from coronavirus

Norfolk and Norwich Hospital April 2020 Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Children and parents have risen brilliantly to lockdown challenge - so will need a summer holiday

Children are learning at home with schools closed in the fifth week of coronavirus lockdown. Picture: Getty

The Norfolk chef who has made more than a million scones shares his foolproof cheese scone recipe for lockdown bakers

Cheese scones at The Assembly House in Norwich (C) The Assembly House Norwich

Man, 69, accused of flashing at shoppers at Tesco store

Tesco store at Sprowston Photo: Bill Smith Copy: For: EN Archant © 2007 (01603) 772434

Advice to shops on how to safely reopen after lockdown

Norwich in the lockdown. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Hospital celebrates 156 patients on road to recovery from coronavirus

Norfolk and Norwich Hospital April 2020 Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

Four new deaths takes Norfolk and Norwich Hospital total to 90

Norfolk and Norwich Hospital April 2020 Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

What next for iconic former banking hall following collapse of OPEN?

OPEN Norwich Credit: OPEN Norwich

Watch: Driver caught going wrong way on Tesco roundabout

Still from dashcam of driver who went wrong way at Tesco roundabout in Sprowston. Picture: Archant

Inquest opens into death of woman found unresponsive in city house

Carmen Dye, who was found unresponsive in a house in Norwich, pictured in 2004. Picture: Submitted

Jon Otsemobor: Dion the Daddy and tales from the City dressing room

Jon Otsemobor worked under six managers at Norwich City Picture: Alex Broadway/Focus Images
Drive 24