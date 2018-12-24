Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 7°C

min temp: 2°C

Five-day forecast

Inquest hears crash injuries contributed to Great Yarmouth woman’s death

24 December, 2018 - 11:12
Carrow House, home of Norfolk Coroners Court, where a number of inquests were opened on Christmas Eve. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Carrow House, home of Norfolk Coroners Court, where a number of inquests were opened on Christmas Eve. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Archant Norfolk 2016

The death of a woman in Great Yarmouth has been linked to injuries she sustained in a road accident nine years ago.

A review of the inquest of James Criddle, who died in an industrial incident in Besthorpe in 2017, has been heard at Norfolk Coroners Court. Picture: Courtesy of Kevin CopplestoneA review of the inquest of James Criddle, who died in an industrial incident in Besthorpe in 2017, has been heard at Norfolk Coroners Court. Picture: Courtesy of Kevin Copplestone

Melanie Bruce, 55, was found at her home in Beccles Road by husband Steve in the early hours of December 14.

At the inquest opening at Norfolk Coroners Court on Monday, the primary cause of death was given as bronchopneumonia, with a secondary cause of a traumatic brain injury she sustained in a road traffic collision in 2009.

Yvonne Blake, Norfolk area coroner, adjourned the inquest until 11am on April 23, 2019.

The following inquests were also opened and adjourned on Monday, to be heard in full at the same court:

– For Jean Killigrew, 77, who was found at her home address in Rye Close, North Walsham by a carer on September 25. The primary cause of death was given as toxicity from meptazinol, an opioid pain medication. The inquest was adjourned until 2pm on May 21, 2019.

– For Arthur Callf, 95, a resident of Burlingham House care home near Norwich, who died at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital on December 18 of a traumatic subdural and intra-cerebral haemorrhage following a fall from a chair. The case was adjourned until 3pm on March 14, 2019.

– For Edward Catchpole, 82, of Annison Close, Lowestoft, who died at the James Paget Hospital in Gorleston on December 14 following a fall. The primary cause of death was given as aspiration pneumonia, with secondary causes of dementia, recurrent falls, fractured neck and femur, and kidney diseases. His inquest was adjourned until 3pm on March 19, 2019.

There was also a review of the inquest of James Criddle, who was killed in an industrial accident on July 15, 2017. Ms Blake said someone had been charged with manslaughter and health and safety breaches in regard to the incident and was due to stand trial in March. A full inquest into Mr Criddle’s death will be held following the trial.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Burglar arrested while opening Christmas presents

Nelson Street, Norwich. Photo: Google

Michael Bailey: Devoid of quality, Big Ben, no Norwich advantage and the yellow wall – Six things learned from City’s Blackburn triumph

Tim Krul celebrates with the visiting Norwich City supporters following Championship victory over Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park. Pictures: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Man arrested after punching police officer in the face in Norwich

A man has been arrested after a police officer was punched in the face in Norwich. Picture: Ian Burt.

New UK trailer released for film based on Norwich wrestler’s life

WWE star Paige. WWE star Paige. Picture John Giamundo/2015 WWE, Inc

Graffitied vehicle in dangerous condition stopped by police

Police found this vehicle to be in a dangerous condition when tehy pulled it over in Acle (Picture: Norfolk & Suffolk's Roads & Armed Policing Team)

Most Read

Muffin Break store opens in Bexleyheath

#includeImage($article, 225)

Watch this weekend’s weather forecast: Spread out showers make for a soggy Sunday

#includeImage($article, 225)

Items placed on kitchen hob cause Erith fire that sees children flee burning flat

#includeImage($article, 225)

Calls to relocate urgent care centre in Erith

#includeImage($article, 225)

Bromley and Bexley burglars jailed over spate of car thefts off drives

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

Eight places in Norfolk and Suffolk you can go for a Christmas swim

The Christmas Day swim at Hunstanton. Picture: Ian Burt

Furry visitors bring festive magic to care home

Reindeer visits resident Ann Macloughlen at Cavell Court Care Uk, Norfolk. Photo: Lucy Taylor

Advent calendars, old Christmas and baby sharks.

Lynne's 2017 Advent Calendar was more traditional. Picture: LJM

Five men to be charged with criminal damage in Carrow Road concourse during Ipswich derby

Picture: Ian Burt.

Reader letter: Who is running our court shambles?

Norwich Magistrates' Court. Picture: Denise Bradley.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists