Inquest opened into the death of Norfolk painter and decorator

PUBLISHED: 11:08 23 October 2018 | UPDATED: 11:08 23 October 2018

The inquest was held at Norfolk coroner's court. Picture: David Bale

Archant

An inquest has opened into the death of a 53-year-old man from a Norfolk village.

Jeremy Howard, was found dead in his home in Mill Lane, Seething on October 9.

At an inquest opened into his death at Norfolk Coroner’s Court on Tuesday, the court heard how Mr Howard had been employed as a painter and decorator.

The medical cause of his death was given as unascertained.

The inquest has been adjourned until January 30.

An inquest has also been opened into the death of a 31-year-old man who was found dead in a property in Norwich.

Alex Hood, on no fixed abode was found in a property in Foulger’s Opening on August 9.

At the inquest opening the court heard how Mr Hood was unemployed at the time of his death.

The medical cause of death was given as heroin and cocaine toxicity.

The inquest has been adjourned until January 25.

