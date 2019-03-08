Search

Inquest opened into the death of student found dead at University of East Anglia

PUBLISHED: 10:47 18 March 2019 | UPDATED: 10:47 18 March 2019

Stock photo of UEA. Photo: UEA

Stock photo of UEA. Photo: UEA

Archant

An inquest has opened into the death of a student who died at the University of East Anglia.

Theo Brennan-Hulme, died in his room on the UEA campus on Tuesday, March 12.

The 21-year-old, from Stoke-on-Trent was a first year student studying literature and creative writing.

Following Mr Brennan-Hulme’s death, Alison Donnell, head of the UEA’s school of literature, drama and creative writing issued a statement saying: “Theo was a warm and personable young man and highly regarded by his lecturers, tutors and classmates as a talented writer with a huge amount of promise.

“He had quickly established himself as a much-loved member of our first year cohort and he will be greatly missed by all of us.”

Mr Brennan-Hulme’s cause of death was given as hanging.

The inquest has been adjourned until June 26 at Norfolk Coroner’s Court.

• For help at UEA contact SSS either by calling 01603 592761 or emailing studentsupport@uea.ac.uk.

• Need to talk? Call Samaritans on 116 123 24 hours a day.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

