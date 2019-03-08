Inquest opened into the death of Norwich man
PUBLISHED: 11:58 30 September 2019 | UPDATED: 11:58 30 September 2019
Archant Norfolk 2016
An inquest has opened into the death of a 37-year-old who died in his Norwich flat.
Daniel Baldwin, 37, was born in Great Yarmouth but lived in Norwich.
You may also want to watch:
At an inquest opened into his death, held at Norfolk Coroner's Court on Monday, the court heard how Mr Baldwin had been found unresponsive in a property in Causeway Close, Norwich on August 8.
His cause of death was given as a mixed drug toxicity.
The inquest has been adjourned until January 9, 2020.
Comments have been disabled on this article.