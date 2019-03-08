Inquest opened into the death of Norwich man

An inquest has opened into the death of a 37-year-old who died in his Norwich flat.

Daniel Baldwin, 37, was born in Great Yarmouth but lived in Norwich.

At an inquest opened into his death, held at Norfolk Coroner's Court on Monday, the court heard how Mr Baldwin had been found unresponsive in a property in Causeway Close, Norwich on August 8.

His cause of death was given as a mixed drug toxicity.

The inquest has been adjourned until January 9, 2020.