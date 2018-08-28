Search

Inquest opened into death of a man who died in a house fire

PUBLISHED: 13:55 28 December 2018 | UPDATED: 14:25 28 December 2018

A man has died in a house fire in Feltwell. Picture: Ian Burt

Archant 2018

An inquest has opened into the death of a man who died in a house fire in Thetford earlier this year.

Michael Avery died following a fire in his bungalow in Feltwell on August 22, Norfolk Coroner’s court heard on Friday.

The 71-year-old, who was born in Essex but lived in a bungalow in East Hall, was a retired security worker.

Opening the inquest, Yvonne Blake, area coroner for Norfolk gave Mr Avery’s cause of death as smoke inhalation.

Following Mr Avery’s death in August neighbours paid tribute to Mr Avery, describing him as ‘a lovely man’. Barbara Lee, said: “He was such a lovely man. He used to walk his dog. It is a very close knit community here. If he was outside and I walked past, we would always wave and say, “you alright?”, “yeah, are you?”

The hearing has been adjourned for a full inquest on June 19.

