Body of Norwich man found in River Yare, inquest hears

PUBLISHED: 15:11 14 May 2020 | UPDATED: 15:11 14 May 2020

Norfolk Coroner's Court in Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

An inquest has opened into the death of 58-year-old-man whose body was found in the River Yare.

Carl Gooch’s body was found in the River Yare, near Eaton Vale Activity Centre, on the outskirts of Norwich on January 25.

At an inquest opened into his death, held at Norfolk Coroner’s Court on Thursday, May 14, Yvonne Blake, area coroner for Norfolk said at the time of his death Mr Gooch has been unemployed.

She said he lived in the Angel Road area of Norwich.

Prior to his death Mr Gooch had been reported missing.

Mr Gooch’s cause of death was given as 1A drowning and 1B depression.

The inquest has been adjourned until August 11, 2020.

• Need to talk? The Samaritans can be contacted 24/7 by calling 116 123.

