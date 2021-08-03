News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Sales rep who died at nature reserve named at inquest

Sophie Wyllie

Published: 10:34 AM August 3, 2021   
Cary's Meadow off Yarmouth Road in Thorpe St Andrew.

Cary's Meadow off Yarmouth Road in Thorpe St Andrew. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

A man who was found dead in a Broads Authority nature reserve on the edge of Norwich has been named.

The inquest into the death of Owen Casley, 25, from Florence Road in Thorpe St Andrew, was opened and adjourned at Norfolk Coroner's Court on Tuesday, August 3.

Yvonne Blake, area coroner for Norfolk, said Mr Casley, a sales representative who was born in Colchester, Essex, died at Cary's Meadow off Yarmouth Road in Thorpe on July 28.

The medical cause of death was reported as hanging.

She adjourned the inquest to take place at Norfolk Coroner's Court on January 27 next year.

