Inquest opened into the death of University of East Anglia student

PUBLISHED: 18:00 21 March 2019

Norfolk Coroner's Court in Carrow House, Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Norfolk Coroner's Court in Carrow House, Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Archant Norfolk 2016

An inquest has opened into the death of a 43-year-old University of East Anglia student.

Patrick Birbeck, died at his home in Lincoln Street, Norwich, on November 11 last year.

Opening an inquest into his death, area coroner for Norfolk Yvonne Blake told Norfolk Coroner’s Court on Thursday how Mr Birkbeck, who was a student at the UEA, had been born in South Africa and following his death, identified by his sister.

Mr Birbeck’s cause of death was given as 1A heroin toxicity and 1B hypertensive heart disease.

The case has been adjourned until July 12.

