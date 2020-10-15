Barman found dead at home, inquest opening hears
PUBLISHED: 11:18 15 October 2020 | UPDATED: 11:18 15 October 2020
An inquest was opened and adjourned into the death of a young barman.
George Smith, 21, from Wymer Street, off Dereham Road, Norwich, was found dead in his home on July 15.
Senior coroner Jacqueline Lake opened the inquest on October 15 at Norfolk Coroner’s Court.
Following a post-mortem examination, Mrs Lake recorded the medical cause of death as combined drug toxicity.
The inquest heard Mr Smith was born in Romford, Greater London.
It was adjourned for a pre-inquest review on January 12.
