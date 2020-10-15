Search

Barman found dead at home, inquest opening hears

PUBLISHED: 11:18 15 October 2020 | UPDATED: 11:18 15 October 2020

An inquest was opened into the death of George Smith, 21, of Wymer Street, off Dereham Road in Norwich. Picture: Google

An inquest was opened and adjourned into the death of a young barman.

George Smith, 21, from Wymer Street, off Dereham Road, Norwich, was found dead in his home on July 15.

Senior coroner Jacqueline Lake opened the inquest on October 15 at Norfolk Coroner’s Court.

Following a post-mortem examination, Mrs Lake recorded the medical cause of death as combined drug toxicity.

The inquest heard Mr Smith was born in Romford, Greater London.

It was adjourned for a pre-inquest review on January 12.

