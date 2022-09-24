Heartbroken mum 'kissed daughter goodnight' hours before 21-year-old died

Hanna Lipscombe who died at the age of 21 - Credit: Family photograph

Tributes have been paid to a 21-year-old woman who was found dead in her bedroom in the early hours of the morning.

Hanna Lipscombe - who was born in Camden in London - died on Monday, November 29, 2021 at her mum's address in Fairfax Drive in Dussindale.

An inquest was held at the Professional Development Centre in Woodside Road on Friday morning in which the medical cause of death was stated as combined drug toxicity.

After the inquest, Hanna's family said: "Hanna was a much-loved sister, daughter, niece, cousin and friend.

"We all still feel the loss as if it were yesterday but continue to try and move forward knowing that she is at peace from the chaotic last years of her life."

A statement from Miss Lipscombe's mum Karnchana read out in court said her daughter had been in her room with her boyfriend on the night of her death.

Karnchana had put a blanket around her daughter and kissed her goodnight after she had been sick in a bucket around 8pm.

Her statement added: "I fell asleep on the sofa and was woken by Hanna's boyfriend saying to call 999.

"He said Hanna had died and I helped give her CPR. She looked lifeless."

Paramedics attended the property at 4.20am followed by police.

A police investigation found there were no suspicious circumstances surrounding the death.

A statement by Miss Lipscombe's GP, Dr Sabine Scherzinger, highlighted she had a history of drug and alcohol misuse.

It added: "She had social care needs and had safeguarding meetings every four to six weeks as she was deemed vulnerable to county lines and exploitation."

The inquest heard Miss Lipscombe received support from a number of agencies including Change Grow Live, Leeway, the police, the Magdalene Group and adult social care services.

Caslina Wright, an occupation therapist care manager at Norfolk and Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust, said: "Hanna struggled to attend meetings with outside agencies because of her chaotic lifestyle and drug misuse."

In summary assistant coroner Johanna Thompson said Miss Lipscombe had "a significant number of difficulties in her young life".

She gave a conclusion of drug-related death.