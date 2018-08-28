Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 6°C

min temp: -2°C

Five-day forecast

Inquest opens into death of man found in wooded area on Boxing Day

PUBLISHED: 12:10 03 January 2019 | UPDATED: 12:39 03 January 2019

The inquest has opened into the death of a man who was found hanging in a wooded area of Earlham. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

The inquest has opened into the death of a man who was found hanging in a wooded area of Earlham. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Archant Norfolk 2016

An inquest has opened into the death of a man who was found hanging in a wooded area of Norwich on Boxing Day.

Arnas Lescius, 31, was found in an area behind St Mildreds Road, Earlham, by police.

The factory worker was discovered by officer Gordon Brown about a 20-minute walk from Mr Lescius’ home, in Stylman Road in Clover Hill.

The inquest hearing at Norfolk Coroner’s Court this morning heard how Mr Lescius had moved to Norwich from Lithuania.

Norfolk Senior Coroner Jacqueline Lake adjourned the inquest until June 19.

Anyone in need of support or who is struggling with suicidal thoughts can contact Samaritans, who operate a 24-hour phone service on 116 123.

Topic Tags:

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Man found dead at community centre car park

A body of a man was found at Hellesdon Community Centre car park. Picture: Submitted

Man in his 30s killed in New Year’s Eve crash on A140

A crash on New Year's Eve shut the A140 near Long Stratton. Pic: Simon Parkin.

‘Come drink us dry!’ Golden triangle pub calls on people to visit before it closes

Open for business: The team at The York Tavern in Norwich are encouraging customers to visit the pub before it closes on Friday. Picture: Staff

Pub fundraises for family of Norwich veteran killed on A140

The Boundary pub is holding a fundraising event for Anthony Glover in Norwich Pictures: Adrian Judd

Weird Norfolk: Is this haunting video of intu Chapelfield proof that ghosts exist?

Is this red balloon being pulled by a ghostly entity or does it have a mundane explanation? Picture: PC333/Youtube

Most Read

Two people die after A13 crash

Two people have died after a car crash on the A13. Photo: Google Maps

Longbridge Road partially closed due to crash

Longbridge Road in Barking is partially closed after a crash. Picture: Google Maps

Police release e-fit after Chadwell Heath stabbing

Police have also released an e-fit of a man they wish to identify in connection with the stabbing. Photo: Met Police

Former merchant navyman and East India Docks worker from Barking dies aged 93

#includeImage($article, 225)

Dagenham teen arrested after £8,000 worth of iPhones stolen

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

Inquest opens into death of man found in wooded area on Boxing Day

The inquest has opened into the death of a man who was found hanging in a wooded area of Earlham. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

‘I was shaking with rage’ - engineer confronts New Year’s Day burglar reversing car out of drive

Police were called, but the burglar managed to escape on foot having already stolen cash and a bike from the home at Lodge Farm Drive. Photo: Luke Powell

Peter Crouch backs City for Premier League promotion

Peter Crouch has been impressed with his old loan club Norwich City Picture: James Bass

Exclusive: ‘For me in my head, I’m here’ – Klose on Norwich City contract talks and January opportunities

Timm Klose won't be distracted by his future, as his Norwich City head coach Daniel Farke plots a potential route to the Premier League. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

First meteor shower of 2019 will light up the skies TONIGHT

The Quadrantid meteor shower will peak at around 2am. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists