Inquest continues into death of man who died after becoming trapped between a lorry and dumper truck

The King's Centre where Norfolk Coroner's Court is currently based. Picture: STUART ANDERSON Archant

An inquest into the death of a 47-year-old construction worker who died after he became trapped between a dumper truck and lorry has heard evidence from the project manager of the site where the incident took place.

On December 14, 2017, Jason Hickman, had been trying to connect a tow chain between a 26-tonne lorry which had become stuck in mud and a dumper truck in Watlington, west Norfolk when the dumper truck driver’s foot slipped off the brake causing the vehicle to “lurch backwards”.

Mr Hickman died at the scene as a result of his injuries.

On the second day of an inquest into his death at Norfolk Coroner’s Court on Tuesday, the court heard evidence from Robert Burke, an employee of BR Industrial Personal (BRI), who was project manager of the Watlington site for the civil engineering company.

After explaining BRI’s role and involvement at the construction site, Mr Burke told the court where he was at the time of the incident in December 2017.

He said: “I came on site in the morning not long before the Jewson lorry.

“I saw the lorry in the unloading area and it being unloaded, I was then in the canteen making tea when Dale Anderson came in quite distressed asking for an ambulance.

“I didn’t see what happened,” he said.

Explaining his role as project manager at the site, Mr Burke told the court he was involved in writing the Construction Phase Plan, risk assessments, carrying out inspections and audits of the site.

On Monday the court heard evidence from Peter Easter, the driver of the Jewson delivery lorry which had been attempting to leave the construction site when it became stuck in mud and Dale Anderson a colleague of Mr Hickman, who had been driving the dumper truck at the time of the incident.

Recounting the moment of the incident Mr Easter said: “I don’t know what happened but the dumper just shot back, and I saw Mr Hickman fall between the two lorries,” he said.

John Finnegan, the site manager and Karl Shipp from Cadent Cas also gave evidence.

The inquest, listed for five days, continues.