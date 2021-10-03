News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Inquest to resume into death of man who fell from city car park

David Hannant

Published: 10:31 AM October 3, 2021   
St Andrews Car Park.

St Andrews Car Park. - Credit: ©Archant Photographic 2010

An inquest into the death of a man who fell from the top of a city car park is due to reopen this week.

Christopher Billham, of Keswick, died in Duke Street on July 28, 2020, following an incident at St Andrew's car park in Norwich.

His inquest opened in August 2020 and has been adjourned a number of times since, with pre-inquest review hearings also held.

On Monday, area coroner Yvonne Blake will reopen the inquest, with a jury set to hear two weeks of evidence surrounding his death at the Professional Development Centre in Woodside Road.

A pre-inquest hearing held in August heard that body-worn video footage from emergency service workers who sought to help the 54-year-old on the day of his death will be among the evidence used.

The incident saw heavy police presence in the city centre throughout the day.

